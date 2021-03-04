Cannaponics to Provide GATC Health’s Medical Cannabis Testing Platform to Patients & Physicians Throughout Australia

Australian firm takes the lead in genetics and AI-based technology for personalized medical cannabis treatments

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biopharma—GATC Health, an innovative technology company focused on whole genome testing and Predictive Multiomics™, today announced that its Medical Cannabis platform licensee, GATC Canna, has entered into an agreement with Cannaponics, an integrated medicinal cannabis company based in Australia. The agreement allows Cannaponics to offer GATC Health’s genetics-based medical cannabis test to physicians and their patients. By analyzing an individual’s genetic response to medical cannabis with GATC Health’s testing platform, Cannaponics will provide medical professionals with the specific data necessary to develop personalized medical cannabis treatment plans, as well as assess their efficacy over time.

Cannaponics is a fully integrated Australian Medicinal Cannabis company based in Western Australia, with sites in Perth and Collie. Cannaponics was awarded a grant from the government’s Collie Futures Industry Development Fund to acquire and develop 160 acres of prime agricultural land in the South West of Western Australia. This is Cannaponics’ Cannabis Hemp hub, which will include a world class facility for the cultivation, research and production of cannabis and hemp, including a 72,000sqm greenhouse and a cutting-edge cannabis research and development facility. The facility is expected to create up to 1,000 new jobs over the next five years. Construction will begin this year with the first harvest to happen in early 2021, followed by a proposed initial public offering (IPO) and listing on the Australian Stock Exchange.

“The medical cannabis industry is an under-served and under-utilized field with significant potential to improve lives,” said John Stroh, Interim CEO, GATC Health. “We are looking forward to working with Cannaponics to provide patients and physicians with accurate information that could expand the use of medicinal cannabis and improve results of treatment for patients.”

Cannaponics will offer GATC Health’s Medical Cannabis DNA test kit in specialist clinics, as well as via a direct-to-consumer online platform. GATC Health’s Medical Cannabis platform can analyze up to 6.4 billion data points, and utilizes a unique combination of genetic testing, AI, machine learning and Predictive Multiomics™. This analysis is summarized in a personalized, actionable report that addresses the use of medical cannabis for anxiety, pain relief and sleep quality. It includes precision dosing guidelines, THC/CBD ratios, CBN and CBG cannabinoid benefits, strain and terpene recommendations, and potential drug interactions.

“Cannaponics is focused on delivering high-quality products and improving access to patients in need,” said Dr. Stephen Chalk, MA MBBS FRACGP, Medical Director of Cannaponics. “This partnership will allow us to advance the work that we are doing in medical cannabis and provide accurate, personalized recommendations to our customers.” Cannaponics is in consultation with the Therapeutics Goods Administration to ensure full compliance with legislation governing In-vitro Diagnostic Testing.

GATC Health is a pioneering technology company using Predictive Multiomics™ to advance drug discovery and improve human health. GATC Health’s proprietary Multiomic Advanced Technology (MAT) sequences an individual’s DNA, reading the entire genome and analyzing the full data set of epigenetics, including genomics, proteomics and microbiomics. A complete understanding of a person’s genetics combined with the evaluation of other epigenetics yields the most comprehensive individual health analysis available, which can lead to fast-tracking drug development, pre-screening clinical trial participants, identifying new drugs and repurposing existing treatments. GATC Health’s innovative technology takes healthcare from reactive to predictive—it is truly personalized medicine. For more information about GATC Health, visit www.GATCHealth.com.

Cannaponics is a Western Australia-based fully integrated Medicinal Cannabis company. Cannaponics owns a 160-acre site in Collie, WA, with developments including a 10,000 square foot Greenhouse, Headhouse and Manufacture facility. Cannaponics has secured $2 million backing from the state government, representing the largest government grant ever provided to a Cannabis company in Australia. Cannaponics aims to be the first carbon-neutral Cannabis company, with off-grid power provided by an onsite solar farm. Cannaponics is developing propriety delivery technology to enhance the absorption profiles of locally manufactured Cannabis medications.

The information set forth herein is presented for informational purposes only and should not be deemed an offer to sell securities. This presentation contains information which the Company believes to be correct, including certain financial information and projections, but the Company does not guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. The Company reserves the right to modify or amend the information contained herein.

