 D. One Vision Management (DOV) Announces New $50 Million Fund to Empower Frontier Technology Companies Globally Towards Singularity Era

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D. One Vision Management (DOV) today announced the closing of DOV Singularity Fund II, with over $50 million to invest solely in the disruptive solutions that advance tech-powered future and humanity.

Starting from its first fund, DOV dedicated capital to support human-centered technological developments that make the maximum positive impact for human society. Technological singularity is inevitable for human beings; but the color of it can be defined. Through its multiple investment vehicles and creative structuring expertise, DOV aims to make technology more accessible to more people while delivering outsized growth and return for investors in the process of building a new era. Technology is and will continue to be adopted fast, far and wide, however technology shall be used as a transformative force for good.

David You, Founder & CEO of DOV, commented, “We are at an inflection point. Ten years later, when we think about the ongoing paradigm shift, we will know that pandemic as a major part of it, has fundamentally changed the global business landscape and everyone’s life. It’s more important than ever for us to back companies that could improve the human condition globally through new technology. With this purpose, last year during the pandemic, our first Singularity Fund invested in PrinterPrezz, a rapidly growing medical technology company leveraging 3D printing to address the needs of the medical device market.

“With this new fund, we are excited to continue finding, supporting and investing in industry game-changers. With a joint effort between technological singularity centered around human beings and capital with a vision, we could enable more innovations that help us all to build a brighter future and a better world,” continued You.

DOV will invest its Singularity Fund II in frontier technology companies working on disruptive innovation in the areas of clean energy, healthcare, sustainable agtech, mobility, AI, metaverse and space tech. To shape the future of singularity, DOV will continually collaborate with the great entrepreneurs in the relevant industries who are determined to solve the real problems with their singular vision, dedication and wild-eyed ambition longing for lasting return.

About D. One Vision Management

D. One Vision Management (DOV) is a New York-based firm focused on hardcore technologies and disruptive solutions. With its flagship fund, DOV Singularity Fund (DOVSF), DOV aims to create an investment ecosystem. We strive to create value by investing in great businesses where DOV’s capital, strategic insights, global relationships and operational support can drive transformation. By leveraging the contrarian culture and willingness to embrace complexity, we will identify different paths to value across economic cycles.

