Daymak Avvenire Campaign Powered by IoniX Pro Batteries Exceeds $140 Million in Presales

Just One Week into the Daymak Avvenire Product Launch, Total Sales Surpass $150 Million

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2021) – Daymak International Inc. (the “Company” or “Daymak“) is pleased to announce that sales have surpassed $150 million in pre-orders1 for its new Avvenire Products. The pre-orders began on Tuesday March 23rd, doubling from $55 Million to over $140 million ($140,000,000.00) in just one week.

Daymak Avvenire Spiritus Electric Car

Through its partnership with Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp (“EV Battery Tech“) (CSE: ACDC) all of the Daymak Avvenire products are expected to be equipped with customized IoniX Pro Lithium Ion battery packs, which will be equipped with their AI powered battery management system (BMS). Daymak estimates that over 30% of its production cost will be in the battery and BMS systems from EV Battery Tech and IoniX Pro.

“We are extremely pleased with the numbers we have seen in the first week of pre-orders but fully believe we have just started scratching the surface as far as the total number of pre-orders go,” said Aldo Baiocchi President of Daymak.

Daymak is already Canada’s largest Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) distributor, with one of the largest distribution networks in North America which includes Walmart, Costco, TSC, QVC, Best Buy, Hudson’s Bay plus a network of 150 dealers across Canada and the USA. Daymak also has showrooms in Los Angeles, California, Toronto, Ontario, and Rome, Italy with more expected in the future.

Daymak Avvenire Spiritus has exceeded $140 million in pre-orders

“In the first quarter of 2021 we primarily focused on bringing state of the art ESS products to the market,” said Robert Abenante, IoniX Pro Chief Innovation Officer. “We are now ready to shift our focus to these customer battery packs for Daymak’s impressive line of Avvenire Products.”

The Flagship Electric Vehicle from Daymak is expected to hit the streets in 2023

“We are beyond excited to see these beautifully crafted EVs on the street in the near future and we know every ride in one of your vehicles will be a memorable one,” concluded Mr. Baiocchi.

For more information on pre-orders or to see a live counter of pre-order sales please visit www.daymakavvenire.com.

The Daymak Avvenire is expected to hit the streets in 2023

About Daymak International Inc.

Daymak, a Toronto-based company incorporated in 2002, is a leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles. Daymak’s goal is to make outstanding clean vehicles that make a positive impact on the environment for today and future generations. Daymak builds its vehicles to give freedom of movement.

Daymak’s current customers include Walmart, Costco, TSC, QVC, Best Buy, Hudson’s Bay plus a network of 150 dealers across Canada and the USA. Daymak also has showrooms in Los Angeles, California, Toronto, Ontario, and Rome, Italy with more expected in the future. Daymak was also the recipient of the “Clean Tech North Award”, and Profit Magazine’s Top 100, 200 fastest growing Canadian companies while also being named “One of Ontario’s Greenest Companies.”

About Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Crop.

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

