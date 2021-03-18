Dialpad Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Enterprise and SMB UCaaS Reports

The company’s capabilities and strategies has placed it in the Major Players Category in the UCaaS space

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced it has been positioned as a Major Player by the IDC MarketScape in two reports*: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment and Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment. The IDC MarketScape reports are the information and communications technology industry’s (ICT) premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of ICT vendors for a wide range of technology markets.

“Organizations continue to face challenges of providing easy-to-use business communications tools across their hybrid workforces amid pressures of ongoing digital transformation that’s been accelerated by the pandemic,” commented Denise Lund, Research Director, WW Telecom and Unified Communications at IDC. “Dialpad was recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise and SMB because of its ability to meet the diverse needs of businesses with its unified communications solution, delivered on its native cloud unified platform, common for both its unified communications and contact center solutions, and powered by real-time AI capabilities. Dialpad should be considered when businesses need to quickly deploy, scale and adopt calling, conferencing and integrated with contact center services.”

Dialpad’s unified, cloud-based platform is economical, simple to deploy and easy to manage. Built on the cloud, Dialpad delivers the most modern business communication experience — calling, chat, video conferencing and call centers — with unmatched quality, security and reliability. The platform has been built for today’s modern, hybrid workforce — empowering people and teams to be more efficient, effective and engaged from anywhere.

The IDC MarketScape found Dialpad’s native Voice Intelligence (Vi™) is a unique differentiator. Vi leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide users with real-time transcription, real-time coaching, call sentiment and robust post-call analytics.

“We’ve spent the past decade building the most modern business communications platform and the IDC MarketScape reports are a testament to all the work we’ve put in. From SMBs to enterprise firms, we are helping businesses of all sizes keep up with the demands of today’s distributed workforce,” said Craig Walker, CEO and founder, Dialpad. “As we enter this new work-from-anywhere era, companies are looking to AI to streamline efficiencies in conference calls much like they already do in contact centers — to eliminate mundane tasks and allow their employees to focus on bigger priorities. Dialpad has been preparing for this future and our proprietary AI-powered Vi engine will continue to help organizations drive sales, gain competitive insights, elevate customer service and have more efficient online meetings.”

Download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment here.

Download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment here.

*Sources: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47452521, February 2021)

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US47452421, February 2021)

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for AI-powered calling, conferencing and contact centers. Dialpad’s proprietary, real-time Artificial Intelligence engine, Voice Intelligence (Vi™), helps businesses make smarter decisions by giving real-time insights on every call. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale. Today, more than 70,000 of the world’s most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google Workspace, Hubspot, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Zendesk and others to allow every user to be more productive. Customers include T-Mobile, Twitter, WeWork, Uber, Stripe, Netflix, Motorola Solutions, Splunk and Domo. Dialpad is backed by the world’s leading investors including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile Ventures and Work-Bench. Dialpad is headquartered in the United States, with offices in Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan and the UK. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

