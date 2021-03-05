Eisai to Present Latest Data on Pipeline Assets in the Area of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease

TOKYO, Mar 5, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the latest data from its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and dementia pipeline, including the investigational anti-amyloid beta (A&#223;) protofibril antibody lecanemab (Development Code: BAN2401), will be presented at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease (AD/PD2021) to be held virtually from March 9 to 14, 2021.

Regarding lecanemab, preliminary analysis results of changes in brain-A&#223; amounts as observed in subjects of the ongoing open-label extension (OLE) of the Phase II study (Study 201) will be presented orally.

Regarding aducanumab, for which applications are currently underway in the U.S., Europe and Japan, Biogen Inc. will conduct presentations on the correlation of amyloid PET and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers in the Phase III studies (EMERGE/ENGAGE), as well as evaluations of the safety and efficacy of aducanumab in early AD. Lecanemab and aducanumab are being jointly developed by Eisai and Biogen.

Additionally, regarding the joint research effort with Sysmex Corporation for creation of simplified diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) using blood, a presentation is planned on new data regarding prediction of amyloid positivity through plasma A&#223; ratio measurement on a fully automated immunoassay incorporating APOE4 status, HISCLTM*.

In addition to presenting the latest data, Eisai and Biogen are planning to host a symposium focusing on the role of A&#223; in the AD pathology, entitled “The Science Behind the A&#223; Pathway in AD”. Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, Dr. John Hardy, Dr. Colin Masters, and Dr. Philip Schelten, four renowned faculty in this field, will provide a discussion about the loss of A&#223; homeostasis as an early pathophysiological event within the AD continuum, along with a state-of-the-art presentation on the in vivo biomarkers of A&#223;.

Eisai aims to realize the prevention and cure of dementia through a multi-dimensional and holistic approach with a foundation of over 35 years of experience of drug discovery activities in the area of AD and dementia. Eisai strives to create innovative medicines as soon as possible to further contribute to addressing the unmet medical needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, those living with the disease and their families.

*HISCLTM is a trademark of Sysmex Corporation.

Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Tianyun International: Rainbow Lead Ventures Limited Becomes a New Strategic Shareholder of the Group

Hibbett Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company via a Merger with Good Works Acquisition Corp.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter With a Return to Positive Net Income

Elliptic Labs AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY® Shipping on Xiaomi’s Top-Selling Redmi Note 10 and Note 10s Smartphones

2021 United States Printing Machinery and Equipment Market Analysis with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

You may have missed

Eisai to Present Latest Data on Pipeline Assets in the Area of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease

Tianyun International: Rainbow Lead Ventures Limited Becomes a New Strategic Shareholder of the Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter With a Return to Positive Net Income

Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company via a Merger with Good Works Acquisition Corp.

Hibbett Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

error: Content is protected !!