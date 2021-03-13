Empress Files Technical Report on Manica Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / E mpress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) (“Empress” or the “Company“) reports that in connection with its agreement to acquire a 2.25% royalty on production from the Manica hard rock gold project in Mozambique announced on February 22, 2021 (the “Manica Royalty Acquisition“) it has filed a technical report under its profile at www.sedar.com.

The report is titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fair Bride Gold Project, Mozambique – Mineral Resource Report” (the “Report“). The Report was independently prepared for Empress Royalty Corp. by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd. and has an effective date of February 1, 2021.

The Company expects to close the Manica Royalty Acquisition shortly, and will issue a further press release when this has happened.

Empress is a new precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on the creation of unique financing solutions for mining companies. Empress has a portfolio of 15 investments and is actively focused on finding industry partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial in London, Terra Capital in Australia and Accendo Banco in Mexico which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

