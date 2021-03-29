GigNet Appoints Benjamin Vicente as Director of Finance, GigNet Mexico

Highly experienced accounting and corporate finance professional to lead expansion of finance group as sales and customer installations rapidly accelerate

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it has appointed Benjamin Vicente to serve as Director- Finance, GigNet Mexico. Mr. Vicente, a highly experienced accounting and finance executive with over 25 years of experience, will provide leadership for the Company’s finance and administrative group in Mexico.

Prior to joining GigNet, Mr. Vicente served in senior finance positions with some of the largest banks in Mexico City, including serving as Accounting Director for MUFG Bank México, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Filial (formerly Bank of Tokyo) and Deputy Director of Accounting Policies and Deputy Director of Finance for HSBC México, S.A. He also served as Regional Controller for a commodities trading company and as Director of Business Process Outsourcing for Deloitte Mexico.

Mr. Vicente brings to GigNet Mexico proven experience in accounting, internal controls, preparation of financial statements and reports, financial compliance, cost controls, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and US GAAP, development and tracking of KPIs, and acting as principal contact with government authorities such as Ministry of Finance and regulators, as well as with external and internal auditors. He has also developed and managed financial group teams with a focus on accounting and internal controls.

“I am very excited to join GigNet Mexico at this time in the Company’s growth. GigNet has proven itself as a leading provider of broadband services in the market, and I look forward to leading the accounting and finance team to support the next major phase of growth – both with financial reporting and with key information that helps management in decision-making and forecasting.”

Edward Mooney, Chief Administrative Officer for GigNet Inc., stated, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Benjamin Vicente to GigNet. We will benefit from Benjamin’s experience and leadership as we enhance our finance and administrative team in Mexico to match our rapidly accelerating growth in sales, customer contracts and new installations. The timing is excellent as we are also in the process of implementing new management information systems and internal controls for project management, purchasing, inventory control, CRM, billing and collections, and internal accounting. We are building a strong financial and administrative foundation to support our projected growth in the region over the coming years.”

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.

