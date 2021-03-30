 HighRadius Raises $300M Series C at $3.1 Billion Valuation to Accelerate Growth in Order-to-Cash and Treasury Markets

D1 Capital Partners and Tiger Global lead round with ICONIQ Growth and Susquehanna Growth Equity to fuel growth for AI-powered Office of the CFO platform

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order-to-Cash, and Treasury Management software leader, has raised $300 million in a Series C round at a valuation of $3.1 Billion. The investment was led by D1 Capital and Tiger Global with participation from existing investors ICONIQ Growth and Susquehanna Growth Equity. The round also included investments from tech industry leaders, Frank Slootman, Chairman and CEO of Snowflake; Michael Scarpelli, CFO of Snowflake; Tooey Courtemanche, CEO of Procore Technologies; and Howie Liu, Co-founder and CEO of Airtable. The new capital will be used to fuel product innovation and expand global go-to-market reach.

The HighRadius AI-powered platforms for Order-to-Cash and Treasury Management help more than 600 clients, including more than 200 of the Forbes Global 2000, optimize their working capital. HighRadius was recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 and identified as a Leader in both the Enterprise and the Mid-Market editions of the IDC MarketScape for Accounts Receivable Software.

Sashi Narahari, Founder and CEO of HighRadius, said: “We are excited to have D1 Capital Partners and Tiger Global join our existing investors, Susquehanna Growth Equity and ICONIQ Growth. Our goal has always been to build a long-lasting business that outlasts all of us. I look forward to working with such high-quality long-term investors who share a common vision of transforming the Office of the CFO using a combination of Artificial Intelligence built on top of connected finance workspaces and embedded analytics.”

“Our mission at D1 is to back visionary entrepreneurs as they solve large, pressing problems,” said Daniel Sundheim, Founder of D1 Capital Partners. “Offices of the CFO have historically relied on antiquated, analog processes and infrastructure to manage their accounts receivable and treasury functions. HighRadius is a clear leader in driving digital transformation in the Office of the CFO. We have been impressed by Sashi and his team’s long-term focus and look forward to joining the company’s journey.”

“HighRadius is in the opening innings of defining the next big software market for the Office of the CFO,” said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global Management. “HighRadius bears all of the signs of being a ‘category defining’ business for Order-to-Cash automation. We are thrilled to join the HighRadius team for the ride.”

HighRadius was advised by Atlas Technology Group for this transaction.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius® Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting, and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda™ Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com.

About D1 Capital Partners

D1 Capital Partners is a global investment firm that operates across public and private markets. The firm combines the talent and operational excellence of a large, premier asset management firm with the flexible mandate and long-term time horizon of a family office. Founded in 2018 by Daniel Sundheim, D1 focuses on investing in the global internet, technology, telecom, media, consumer, healthcare, financial, industrial, and real estate sectors.

About Tiger Global Management, LLC

Tiger Global Management is a leading global technology investment firm with over $60 billion under management. The firm focuses on private and public companies in the internet, software, and financial technology sectors. Since 2001, Tiger Global has invested in hundreds of companies across more than 30 countries, including investments ranging from Series A to pre-IPO. The firm aims to partner with dynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading companies in its core focus areas. Tiger Global’s investments have included JD.com, UiPath, Stripe, Databricks, Bytedance, Snowflake, Facebook, Alibaba, Procore, Chime, Blend, Peloton, Attentive, LinkedIn, Flipkart, and Toast.

www.tigerglobal.com

