HumanCo Announces Ben Reitzes as Chief Growth Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#betterforyou–HumanCo, a mission-driven company that invests and builds consumer brands focused on healthier living and sustainability, today announced that Ben Reitzes has been named Chief Growth Officer.

Reitzes has more than 27 years of experience as a trusted advisor to large and small companies and institutional investors. In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Reitzes will be responsible for executing HumanCo’s growth through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital structuring.

“I’ve known and worked with Ben in many capacities for over 10 years and look forward to him working closely with our existing team,” said HumanCo President and Co-Founder Ross Berman. “Ben’s extensive experience in finance and investments will support HumanCo’s strategy of growing our existing brands, while helping us find emerging health & wellness brands to bring to market.”

Prior to joining HumanCo, Reitzes spent 6 years at Moelis & Company as a partner and banker advising companies in the global technology sector, leading teams that executed M&A transactions and private fundraisings as well as SPAC offerings. Reitzes also brings extensive capital markets experience to HumanCo – prior to Moelis, he was the Global Sector Coordinator of Technology Equity Research at Barclays and a renowned research analyst for 17 years.

Reitzes has a B.S. in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

About HumanCo

HumanCo is a mission-driven company that owns brands including Coconut Bliss (https://coconutbliss.com), Montys (https://montys.nyc/), and Snow Days (www.snowdays.com). HumanCo invests in and builds consumer companies focused on healthier living and sustainability. HumanCo’s team of entrepreneurs, scientists, and investment professionals have extensive operational, scientific, and financial expertise and share a relentless passion for human health, wellness, and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.humanco.com.

Contacts

Sabrina Chapman, Talent Resources



540.514.0638



sabrina.chapman@talentresources.com