IP Infusion Announces Distributor Agreement With KGPCo to Provide Disaggregated Networking Solutions for Service Providers

Agreement offers a seamless procurement model that gives network operators the benefits of network disaggregation without traditional procurement challenges

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced an agreement with KGPCo, a leading telecom distributor in North America, to be a strategic distribution partner to serve direct telecom customers. The agreement focuses on product support for its Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) and Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE) networking solutions.

Working with IP Infusion as an authorized distribution partner, KGPCo will be providing bundled solutions for DCSG products with IP Infusion’s OcNOS® and DANOS-Vyatta edition network operating systems, as well as uCPE solutions using DANOS-Vyatta edition.

“Together with KGPCo, we will be addressing the procurement pain points being experienced by telecommunications service providers by paving a seamless migration path to adopting a disaggregated networking model,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “This agreement reinforces our commitment to ease the consumption demands for network disaggregation and to provide a one-stop shop for solutions and world-class 24/7 global support.”

“KGPCo is committed to providing a world-class procurement experience that, together with IP Infusion, provides a seamless path to network disaggregation without the traditional procurement challenges,” said Peter Wraight, EVP & CSO, KGPCo. “Our model of bundled solutions enables service providers to reduce their capital and operating expenditures while rapidly launching more services for their customers.”

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include extensive switching and routing support. DANOS-Vyatta edition is a production-ready, carrier grade, feature-rich network operating system (NOS) that is based on the DANOS open-source software.

About KGPCo

KGPCo is the premier product distribution and networks service provider to the telecommunications industry. KGPCo is the only company in the industry that offers a complete range of solutions for network management, engineering, implementation and integration services, cloud solutions, and a national advanced supply chain network. With our Solution Innovation Center and ecosystem of the top telecommunications and technology partners, KGPCo helps companies navigate today’s challenges and implement tomorrow’s innovations.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 350 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ursula Herrick



Herrick Media



ursula@herrickmedia.com

408-202-0865