IP Infusion Delivers High Capacity in Extended Metro and Long-Haul Scenarios in Telecom Infra Project Trial

OcNOS network operating system validated in test results for DCSG and Cassini solutions conducted by TIP Community Lab at CPqD

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Telecom—IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that OcNOS® network operating system, running on Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Cassini and Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG), has been validated by testing at TIP’s Community Labs at Brazil-based CPqD.

In its trial of TIP’s Cassini and DCSG solutions in extended metro and long-haul scenarios, CPqD found that it was possible to achieve an optical coherent 100/200Gbps transmission over 2,000km without regeneration for long-haul scenarios.

CPqD has been testing and validating open and disaggregated solutions such as DCSG, Cassini, and OpenRAN since opening the TIP Community Lab in Campinas, Brazil in 2018, and were presented by CPqD for the first time at Futurecom in 2019. Since then, CPqD, Padtec, EdgeCore Networks, IP Infusion, Lumentum, and Viavi have been running comprehensive testing protocols for different use cases at the lab.

Cassini is an open packet and optical transponder that integrates 200GbE switching with Layer-1 optical transport functions as line-card modules, and covers data center interconnect, metro and access backhaul use cases. It is currently the industry’s highest capacity open-sourced white box packet transponder.

DCSG is a 1RU fully-featured cell site router with a wide range of Ethernet connectivity options for client and network sides. As a cell site gateway, DCSG supports Layer-2, Layer-3 and MPLS features – with native time synchronization protocols such as IEEE-1588 v2 and Synchronous Ethernet for the mobile base stations.

“IP Infusion is excited to have collaborated with TIP to demonstrate and prove how disaggregation delivers faster innovation and lowers TCO. In this successful trial, our OcNOS® network operating system, running on Cassini and DCSG solutions, proved once again that high capacity and new advanced services can be achieved with disaggregated solutions,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion.

“We successfully demonstrated the use of the OcNOS network operating system with the DCSG and CASSINI solution as a layer 2/3 aggregator in long-distance applications without regeneration,” said Giovani Siqueira, Head of TIP Technology LATAM, Facebook.

The complete test report is available for download here.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 350 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

