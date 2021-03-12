KBRA Releases ESG Management Questionnaire for Midstream Energy Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a sample questionnaire based on its recently published Midstream Energy Companies and ESG Risk Management report, which explains how environmental, social, and governance factors could impact Midstream Energy companies.

KBRA has many conversations with management as part of its due diligence process. A portion of these discussions have increasingly focused on how management plans for and manages ESG-related risks and opportunities. In response to investor inquires, KBRA thought it would be helpful to provide examples of some questions that may be raised throughout this process.

Click here to view the questionnaire.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Andrew Giudici, Senior Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2372

[email protected]

Shane Olaleye, Senior Director

+1 (646) 731-2432

[email protected]

William Cox, Senior Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2472

[email protected]

Business Development Contact

Jason Lilien, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2442

[email protected]

Related Stories

Ruby Tuesday Announces the Appointment of Two New Managers to Board

IP Infusion Delivers High Capacity in Extended Metro and Long-Haul Scenarios in Telecom Infra Project Trial

Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Kinder Morgan Announces Formation of New Energy Transition Ventures Group

PPB Capital Partners Hires Thomas Anderson as President

Blue Yonder Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Report, Positioned Highest in Ability to Execute

You may have missed

Kinder Morgan Announces Formation of New Energy Transition Ventures Group

KBRA Releases ESG Management Questionnaire for Midstream Energy Companies

Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

IP Infusion Delivers High Capacity in Extended Metro and Long-Haul Scenarios in Telecom Infra Project Trial

Ruby Tuesday Announces the Appointment of Two New Managers to Board

error: Content is protected !!