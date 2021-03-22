MutualMarkets Hires Kory Cunningham as Vice President of Product Development

Product leadership veteran to join MutualMarkets

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MutualMarkets, an AI platform enabling the brand economy, today announced the hiring of Kory Cunningham as Vice President of Product Development. Kory has deep experience in product leadership and previously held senior product leadership roles at GoSpotCheck, Vidado, and FullContact. Kory began his career at Alteryx where he spent 10 years, rising to the Director of Product Management. At Alteryx, Kory was recognized as Employee of the Year and won awards for a Decade of Excellence and Impact.

“We are building an integrated workflow software solution, and I can’t think of a better person to lead our product team than Kory. He brings years of demonstrated leadership skills and deep working knowledge of how to translate vision into deliverables. Wherever Kory has worked he has delivered great products, superior results and fostered an environment that inspired and motivated the team,” said Eric Gould, founder and Co-CEO of MutualMarkets. “We are thrilled that Kory is our first hire.”

MutualMarkets was founded by Alan and Eric Gould, founders of IAG Research and Peak Opportunity Partners. MutualMarkets recently closed a $3MM seed financing led by Greycroft and Bessemer.

