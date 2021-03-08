National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce

Appirio, a Wipro Company, recognized with Salesforce Partner Innovation Award

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Appirio–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that Appirio, a Wipro company, is helping National Grid transform its business with an omnichannel customer experience by unifying its engagement with 68 million customers across two continents.

This global hybrid integration platform was recognized both for its positive business impact and for being among the first implementations of Runtime fabric for MuleSoft in the U.S. For this innovative work, Appirio has also been named the recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for MuleSoft.

Appirio continues to work with National Grid to create a unified customer experience for 8 million customers across three U.S. states, five clouds, and eight subsidiary companies, as well as 60 million customers in the U.K. Working in a complex regulatory environment, Appirio is connecting multiple marketing channels, eliminating legacy system data silos, and extending its reach to customers and call centers with MuleSoft and reusable Application Programming Interface (APIs).

“More companies are recognizing the power of connected experiences. MuleSoft provides the scale and flexibility they would need to connect disparate systems,” said Hari Raja, Vice President, iDEAS – Apps and Data, Wipro Limited. “Our industry accelerators, delivery models, and MuleSoft expertise are helping enterprises achieve faster time to market and reduced operational costs. National Grid’s phenomenal growth has coincided with one of the fastest-growing practices in the MuleSoft Partner Network. We thank Salesforce and MuleSoft for recognizing Appirio’s contributions to these results, and we look forward to continuing to support National Grid and other customers in every step of their growth journey.”

“Congratulations to the Wipro/Appirio team for winning the prestigious Salesforce Innovation Award for MuleSoft,” said Amarendar Bura, Senior Director IT, Solutions Engineering CRM, and Digital Enablement, National Grid. “Very proud of what we achieved here at National Grid with your support in the last year, and how we continue to mature MuleSoft as our middleware platform powering API strategy to enable our digital transformation journey! This would not have been possible without a great partnership with Appirio/Wipro teams. Proud to work with this Rockstar team!”

“It’s inspiring to see Partner Innovation Award winners such as Appirio drive success for customers by delivering a unified 360 experience using a hybrid integration platform,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. “Now more than ever, companies need to accelerate their digital transformations—and trusted partners can elevate success for customers across industries.”

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 190,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

