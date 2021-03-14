New to The Street Sunday March 14TH NEWSMAX 10 AM EST Lineup featuring Healixa, Solar Integrated Roofing, and NativeCoin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2021 / New to The Street upgraded to the 10 AM timeslot on NEWSMAX T.V.

Jane King hosts the show which brings the innovators behind the companies. The show number 157 since 2010 aims to help Public, Private and Blockchain Companies by following their progress in a detailed series format to educate the public.

The show will feature HEALIXA (EMOR) with Ian Parker the people first digital solutions for Healthtech.

Solar Integrated Roofing with CEO David Massey who’s taking the country by storm combining solar and roofing. David talks about the recent acquisition of Cornerstone Construction headed by well-known industry professional Hunter Ballew and touches on the up listing goals for Solar Integrated.

Solar Integrated will be doing updated interviews with their partners and division heads each month as they expand through California, Phoenix, Dallas, and beyond. Additional dates on NEWSMAX, Fox, and the entire FMW Broadcasting platform coming shortly.

NativeCoin The etherium based crypto currency built to modernize the Native American casino and help the over 500 tribes across the U.S.

About Emerald Organic Products

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both health tech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in health tech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics, and more.

About NATIVECOIN

NativeCoin is a digital currency running on the Ethereum blockchain network and is specially made for Native American Tribes and their businesses. This Native American Sovereign Cryptocurrency is made to be used by Tribal casinos and other enterprises in the United States and around the world.

About Cornerstone Construction

Cornerstone Construction, a licensed roofing contractor, has served thousands of clients throughout South Carolina and neighboring states since 2017 with quality solutions for residential and commercial roofing and solar. Roofing services include expert inspection, installation, repair, and replacement services as well as gutters, windows, siding and decking. The company designs and installs traditional solar and solar shingles that integrate seamlessly into any new or existing roofing system. For more information on Cornerstone Construction please visit: https://cornerstoneconstruction.org.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation, is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The Company’s broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

About FMW Media

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to the Street,” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short form.

