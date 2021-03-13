Professor Marco Di Maggio Joins Sperax as Economic Researcher to Collaborate on the Stablecoin Design

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It is with great joy that we introduce the newest member of the Sperax team — Harvard Business School Professor Marco Di Maggio. Prof. Di Maggio is joining Sperax as our Economic Researcher, and brings with him extensive academic knowledge and hands-on experience in financial markets and the blockchain industry. Prior to joining Sperax, he was a core researcher at Terra, working on the economic design of the protocol, stability and incentive mechanisms, and more.

Prof. Di Maggio teaches Finance at Harvard Business School. His research addresses pressing and impactful issues, from the impact of fintech on credit markets to the effects of monetary policy on the real economy. Di Maggio holds a PhD in Economics from MIT, where he studied Financial Economics and Macroeconomics. He is also a Faculty Research Fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Prior to Harvard, he was a faculty member at Columbia Business School.

As the Sperax Economic Researcher, Di Maggio will collaborate with our team of top researchers in the finishing, launch, and further development of our stablecoin and BDLS protocol. Stay up-to-date on the work of Prof. Di Maggio and the Sperax team by connecting on Twitter @ProfDiMaggio and @sperax_io, respectively.

Full bio: Marco Di Maggio is the Ogunlesi Family Associate Professor of Business Administration in the Finance Unit at Harvard Business School and a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Before joining Harvard, he was a faculty member in the Finance and Economics Division of Columbia Business School. Professor Di Maggio’s current research focuses on financial intermediation, with a particular focus on how new technologies have disrupted financial markets and the effects on firms and individuals. His work has been published in leading academic peer-reviewed journals such as the American Economic Review, the Review of Economic Studies, Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics, and the Review of Financial Studies, and has been widely cited by outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Bloomberg, Institutional Investor, and Forbes. In 2016, Poets and Quants named him to its list of the Best 40 Under 40 Business School Professors.

Resource: https://www.hoover.org/profiles/marco-di-maggio

About Sperax

Founded in 2019, Sperax is missioned to connect everyone with its modern money platform. Sperax provides a hybrid stablecoin, USDs, on top of its BDLS public blockchain. A combination of crypto-collateralized stablecoins and dual token algorithmic stablecoins, USDs is a highly scalable, trustless and decentralized stablecoin that operates fully on-chain. USDs serve both purposes of wealth preservation and passive income generation. Sperax is backed by Outlier Ventures and FBG Capital.

