Riveron Appoints Julie Howard As New Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riveron, a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations, announced today that Julie Howard, former chairman and chief executive officer of Navigant Consulting, has assumed the role of chief executive officer. She succeeds Landon Smith, who founded Riveron in 2006 and has served as its CEO since that time. Smith will continue to serve as chairman of Riveron’s board of directors.





“I am honored to lead Riveron, a true powerhouse that is in the business of generating remarkable outcomes for its people and clients alike,” said Howard. “Riveron, like many companies today, stands at an inflection point as the uncertain business landscape creates opportunities to serve clients in new, innovative ways. I look forward to partnering with Riveron’s leadership team and its talented people to seize new growth opportunities while building upon the extraordinary momentum achieved through Landon’s vision.”

“As Riveron continues its impressive growth trajectory, there is no one better positioned to lead it into the future than Julie,” said Smith. “Her ability to action strategies to capture emerging growth opportunities will be instrumental in positioning Riveron for even greater success.”

Howard joined Riveron’s board of directors last fall, bringing more than 30 years of professional services experience in various leadership positions where she was responsible for creating and executing growth strategies across numerous services, industries, and geographies. During her tenure at Navigant, she led the company through a major business transformation and enhanced value for its shareholders ahead of the successful sale of the business in 2019.

In addition to remaining on Riveron’s board of directors, Howard also serves on the board of directors for ManpowerGroup, Sleep Number, and Treliant.

“The past 15 years have been the ride of a lifetime—of many lifetimes,” added Smith. “Riveron has grown from a small handful of dedicated individuals in Dallas to the nearly 600-person strong firm that it is today with 14 offices across the country. It has been a pleasure—and an honor—to lead Riveron to this point and I look forward to seeing all that the team will continue to achieve with Julie at the helm.”

