Ruby Tuesday Announces the Appointment of Two New Managers to Board

Classic American Restaurant Group, Ruby Tuesday, Adds to Board of Managers

MARYVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Ruby Tuesday announces the appointment of Mitch Lowe and Adam Brotman to its board of managers. Lowe and Brotman will join fellow Ruby Tuesday board members Ryan Carroll, Richard Miller and Shawn Lederman, the chief executive officer of Ruby Tuesday.

“We are pleased to welcome both Mitch and Adam to the Ruby Tuesday board,” said Shawn Lederman, the chief executive officer of Ruby Tuesday. “Both Mitch and Adam have deep experience at the intersection between restaurant operations, digital marketing and data analytics. We believe they will both be invaluable as we look to enhance the customer experience for our existing guests, as well as build a portfolio of virtual ‘delivery-only’ brands.”

Lowe is the former President of Sizzling Platter, one of the largest and fastest growing franchised restaurant companies in the United States, with over 500 units largely across Little Caesars, Dunkin Donuts and Wingstop concepts. Lowe functioned as the president from 2015 through 2020, with responsibility for the finance, legal, new restaurant development, M&A and human resource functions. Prior to being elevated to president, Lowe served as vice president of development and general counsel from 2006 through 2015. Prior to joining Sizzling Platter, Lowe began his career as an attorney at Morgan Lewis & Bockius. In addition to sitting on the Ruby Tuesday board, Lowe is a director at Wow Bao Holdings, a high-growth Asian cuisine fast casual restaurant operator, and a board observer at Sizzling Platter. He received an undergraduate degree from The University of San Diego and a JD from University of San Francisco School of Law.

Brotman is the chief executive officer of Brightloom, a technology company with a platform that enhances customer engagement and experiences for the restaurant industry. Prior to joining Brightloom in 2019, Brotman was the Co-CEO, president and chief experience officer at J. Crew, where he was responsible for launching their first loyalty program. Prior to that, Brotman spent a decade in various leadership roles at Starbucks, including executive vice president of Global Retail Operations as well as chief digital officer. A long-time technology innovator, Brotman was chief executive officer and co-founder of PlayNetwork, a provider of digital music and video services for restaurants and retailers worldwide, prior to joining Starbucks. In addition to sitting on the Ruby Tuesday board, Brotman is a board member at MOD Pizza, one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the United States. He received an undergraduate degree from University of California, Las Angeles and a JD from the University of Washington School of Law.

About Ruby Tuesday



Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday, is dedicated to delighting guests with exceptional casual dining experiences that offer uncompromising quality paired with passionate service every time they visit. The company currently owns, operates and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States, Guam, and five foreign countries under the Ruby Tuesday® brand. For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com.

