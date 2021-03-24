SCCG Management and Nevatronix Bring Transformational Sports Betting Device to the North American Sportsbook Industry

LAS VEGAS, NV, Mar 24, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder, announced today that the company had joined forces with Nevatronix, a 25-year gaming product and turn-key electronics solutions provider, to bring a transformational and cutting edge sports betting device to the gaming industry. Said Crystal, “We see this technology as a game-changing sports betting product that includes next-level fintech capabilities. This solution will not only change the landscape of what sports-wagering hardware suppliers offer today, but it will create an amazing opportunity never before showcased for our clients and partners.”

Nevatronix has been involved early on in the sports betting world with names such as William Hill, launching the first-ever wagering devices still used today. With a full line of gaming products already under Nevatronix’s belt, partnering with a proven leader such as SCCG representing exclusive names such as Betfred USA Sports and other top tier category leaders is a natural fit. With casinos freshly reopening, this product will be another excellent way for gaming establishments to be at the forefront of sports betting, gaming, and financial technologies and introducing devices that have state-of-the-art designs.

Ara Tcholakian, Nevatronix Founder and CEO, said of the partnership, “We are very excited to be partnered with Stephen and SCCG in our refocused efforts to be the best hardware device in the sports betting world. With our vast gaming and fintech background, we are confident that this partnership will give us the vast reach of SCCG in getting this game-changing device we feel so proudly about into as many gaming environments as possible. We look forward to working with the entire SCCG team.”

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

About Nevatronix

Nevatronix is a world-class, UL Listed and ISO 9001:2015 certified fully integrated electrical engineering, manufacturing and digital design studio. One of the very few domestic electronics companies with vertically integrated processes such as precision sheet metal fabrication, machining, wire harnessing, circuit boards, 3D Printing along with electro-mechanical assembly and supply chain management, all under one roof. Located in a 70,000 square foot facility utilizing state-of-the-art technology, equipment, and processes. A highly skilled and experienced engineering, design, manufacturing, and assembly staff provide a wide range of technical capabilities that have created industry-leading, first-to-market products, which often gives customers an industry edge – Currently served industries: Kiosks, Aerospace, Amusement, BillPay, Crypto Currency, Customer Loyalty, Digital Signage, Gaming and Slot Machine, Recycling, Smart Safe, Sports Wagering, Telehealth, Valet Parking, and Vending. Priding on reliable and aesthetically pleasing high-tech electronic solutions sold worldwide. Nevatronix is your one-stop-shop for all things digital.

