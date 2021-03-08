Swander Pace Capital Announces Hiring of Virginia Calvo as CFO/ CCO, Appointment of Tyler Matlock to Managing Director and Three Additional Promotions

Firm continues building diverse team with robust consumer investing experience

SAN FRANCISCO & BEDMINSTER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swander Pace Capital, a leading private equity investment firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Virginia Calvo as CFO/ CCO and the promotion of four members of the investment staff.

Virginia Calvo was recently hired as SPC’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. Virginia will lead the finance, accounting, and compliance department in the New Jersey office. Prior to Swander Pace Capital, Virginia worked as Director of Finance at TSG Consumer Partners and was previously at PwC, Merrill Lynch, and Goldman Sachs.

Tyler Matlock has been promoted to Managing Director. Tyler joined Swander Pace Capital in 2008. Tyler has been an integral part of SPC’s success and we are very proud to see him achieve this key milestone. Tyler has worked on 13 portfolio company investments and has been a key leader and contributor in helping SPC achieve its goals.

Alex Litt has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Alex joined Swander Pace Capital in 2013 and has made significant contributions to the Swander Pace Capital team, working on 10 portfolio company investments over the course of his career at the firm.

Amy Li has been promoted to Vice President. Amy has been with Swander Pace Capital since 2017.

Anne Lee has been promoted to Senior Associate. Anne joined Swander Pace Capital in 2019.

“We are thrilled to have Virginia join the team and to announce the promotions of Tyler, Alex, Amy and Anne. We continue to build and develop our talent at SPC to address a competitive and dynamic marketplace,” explains Andrew Richards, Founder and CEO of Swander Pace Capital. “It’s a great way to kick off 2021 and we are excited for the future.”

About Swander Pace Capital

Swander Pace Capital is a leading private equity firm specializing in investments in growth-oriented, middle-market consumer products companies in North America. With staff in San Francisco, New Jersey, and Ontario (Toronto), SPC has invested in 55 companies and raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $1.8 billion since 1996. For more information, visit www.spcap.com.

