Talaris Therapeutics Appoints Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON & LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Talaris Therapeutics, Inc., a late- clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases, and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune or metabolic disorders, today announced the appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer.

“Mary Kay is an important addition to Talaris’ executive team. She brings great leadership and strategic skills, strong financial acumen and a deep understanding of the cell therapy space. She has successfully led a number of companies in our industry through a wide range of important financial and operational milestones. Her appointment rounds out Talaris’ experienced leadership team and sets us up well for continued success,” said Scott Requadt, Chief Executive Officer of Talaris. “I look forward to working closely with Mary Kay to continue to advance Talaris’ exciting pipeline of innovative cell therapies and build out our in-house cell processing capabilities over the coming years.”

Ms. Fenton has over 25 years of operational and transactional experience in the biotechnology industry. Prior to joining Talaris, Ms. Fenton served as Vice President, Strategic Operations for the Cell and Genetic Therapies unit at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Before that role, she was the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Semma Therapeutics, which was developing a novel cell therapy for type-1 diabetes until it was acquired by Vertex. Ms. Fenton joined Semma Therapeutics from Achillion Pharmaceuticals, where she served as Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2018. At Achillion, Ms. Fenton was a key member of the executive team and played an instrumental role in the company’s growth, including overseeing multiple public and private capital raises and leading financial and operational functions. Before joining Achillion, Ms. Fenton held various positions within the Technology Industry Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm.

Ms. Fenton currently serves as Audit Committee Chair on the Board of Directors at Oncorus Inc., a public company developing novel viral immunotherapies for cancer. She holds an MBA in finance from the Graduate School of Business at the University of Connecticut and a A.B. in economics from the College of the Holy Cross.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late- clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases, and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune or metabolic disorders. Talaris is backed by a number of leading life sciences investors and maintains corporate offices in Boston, Mass., and its cell processing facility in Louisville, Ky. www.TalarisTx.com.

