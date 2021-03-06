The Bold, Stylish, and Affordable Jewelry Taking Over the Industry: Man-ique

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / With a market crowded by hundreds of companies selling fake jewelry, fashionable individuals are in constant search of a reliable jewelry brand that is not only of proper caliber but distinct enough to catch people’s attention. Those fortunate enough to come across Man-ique are no longer in the endless pursuit. The stylish jewelry brand is bringing the unbreakable bond of uniqueness and quality worldwide, with the goal to make jewelry exciting again. With affordable prices and endless styles, Man-ique has become the go-to online store for jewelry.

Starting the business in late 2016, Man-ique entered the jewelry market with high hopes to put their business on the map. Taking customer satisfaction into deep consideration while molding the company, Man-ique quickly became a household name, having their products appear in different fashion magazines such as British GQ. On top of that, the company has grown exponentially with over 60,000 customers and a social media presence of over 240,000 followers. With this excessive amount of organic growth in such a short time, it’s clear to see Man-ique’s products speak for themselves and they show no signs of slowing down.

From rose gold bracelets to all-black necklaces, Man-ique offers a wide variety of jewelry suitable for all sorts of people’s appearances at fair prices. Their most recent drop featured a Tennis Bracelet available in both gold and silver with an intricate design, as well as ‘Man-ique’ engraved on a clasp. With such a high demand for arguably their most elegant piece, the bracelet completely sold-out within moments of its release on Man-ique’s website.

With tremendous success in only their first four years, Man-ique is looking to expand their brand into new markets by designing additional luxury items that carry the same Man-ique statement. In fact, the company is currently under-way on composing luxury watches to go along with their custom jewelry. With Man-ique’s mission statement to make people excited about jewelry again, be on the lookout for bold, new fashion ventures in their near future. Entering 2021, Man-ique has made it evident that the company is ‘it’ when it comes to unique jewelry.

