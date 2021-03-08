Top CX Leaders from India are Gathering Virtually to Discuss the Roadmap for Rebuilding India’s Technological Ecosystem

INDIA, Mar 8, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – The inaugural edition of World CX Summit Jakarta that took place virtually last year has placed this summit in a league of its own; majorly due to the vast array of global experts in CX, investors, MarTech leaders and cloud entrepreneurs it managed to gather.

Taking place on 10 March 2021, the Indian edition of World CX Summit will feature keynotes from thought-leaders, industry experts, private networking sessions, secure audio-visual meetings, private meetings and more from thought leaders from India and abroad.

Customer experience (CX) has become the driving force for business and revenue growth today. Customers today expect an excellent brand experience regardless of the channel used. Any business with unique customer service across all channels of communication can significantly improve brand loyalty, customer satisfaction, traffic, sales, and ultimately, business revenue.

As the government’s Covid-19 restrictions ease, Indian consumers are resuming economic activities albeit with caution. The introduction of the government’s Digital India initiative hand in hand with the increasing internet penetration over recent years, have resulted in the country’s digital population amounting to approximately 688 million active users. The vast majority of Indian consumers have tried new shopping behaviours and digital habits during the crisis and report a high intent to continue.

“Customers today are far more aware than ever and it’s highly unlikely that they will hold brands for things they cannot control, but the brand needs to make customers understand expectations. One has to focus on what the pain points are and try to bring a correction there,” said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.

The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

A ground-breaking collaboration of experts:

Eager to keep the momentum from its previous edition, World CX Summit will feature prominent experts such as Anand Tuli – Head of Customer Experience & Data Analytics, Vedantu; K. B. Nagaraju – Chief Customer Experience Officer, Bigbasket; Dhruba Roy Chowdhury – Head of Global Command Centre and APAC Support Operations, Uber; Vaishali Thakkar – Chief Customer Experience & Service Delivery, Praxis Home Retail Ltd. (Future Group – HomeTown); Shivangi Kamath – Head Quality Assurance and Process Improvement- Process Excellence Group, Tata AIG General Insurance; Saumil Mehta – Director & Country Manager, The Kraft Heinz Company and Sharatee Ghosh – Sr. Executive Vice President – Customer Experience Center & Virtual Relationship, Kotak Mahindra Bank to name a few.

World CX Summit – India will cover current topics including Digital Transformation with Customer-First Thinking, Customer Data: Designing for Transparency & Trust, CX Strategies for a Touchless World, Adopting Digital Omnichannel, Future of Chatbots & Virtual Assistants and much more.

World CX Summit – India is officially sponsored by Silver Sponsor – Freshworks; Bronze Sponsor – Teleperformance and Eastvantage; Associate Sponsor – Site24x7

To register your interest to attend WCX – India, visit World CX Summit – India (bit.ly/3br06wI)

About World CX Summit:

World CX Summit Asia aims to bring CX leaders and Marketers together to discuss how the latest technologies and customer insights can be combined to change CX as we know it. The summit will host a combination of insightful sessions, case studies, panel discussions, and workshops sure to deliver actionable insights that attendees can apply to their Customer Experience strategies. For more information visit: https://india.worldcxsummit.com/

