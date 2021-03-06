UREEQA Welcomes Dean Drever, a Sculptor Who Has Produced Multi-Million Dollar Works of Art

HK / ONTARIO CA, Mar 6, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – You may recognize the work of the newest addition to the UREEQA Collection of Pledged Assets if you tuned in to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, or if you’ve ever visited Edmonton’s famed Epcor Tower.

Dean Drever

Dean Drever is an acclaimed Canadian sculptor whose minimalist and abstract work can be enjoyed at famous landmarks throughout the country, including Toronto’s Union Station and the Toronto Sculpture Garden.

Drever is a particularly exciting addition to the UREEQA Collection of Pledged Assets, as he is the first artist working in a physical art medium that we are welcoming to the platform. We are pleased that Drever’s pledged work can help illustrate the versatility of the UREEQA platform to protect artists from a variety of backgrounds and mediums.

As a Creator, Drever’s primary reason for joining the UREEQA platform is to protect his work throughout its many iterations and during the development process. This is one of the many challenges that Creators like Drever face, and a real life example of a problem that UREEQA can solve.

A creation starts as an idea, that idea is yours, and it deserves protection.

This is incredibly important to us and is at the forefront of our minds as we develop, launch and grow the platform. UREEQA will help alleviate the fear of bringing an idea to fruition, just for it to be stolen.

Although Drever’s work often ends up in physical form, it begins as an idea, and that idea can still be protected by the power of the Ethereum blockchain. Whether works are digital or physical, the Creator will be able to utilize the UREEQA platform to validate and protect their work. Though we may be seen as a blockchain company, we are utilizing this technology in a real-world application to empower Creators.

If you visit Drever’s YouTube page, you can see his creations come to life – from ideas to massive realities, and it’s easy to understand why he would want protection. For his Bear with Salmon sculpture at Edmonton’s Epcor Tower, Dean first designed the bear with illustrations – much like an architect would a building. The bear was then cast and assembled in a foundry in New York. Finally, the two-tonne sculpture was driven across the continent to Edmonton, Alberta. One could understand the many points along the creative way at which Drever’s work could be compromised.

Once a piece of creative work is hashed to the Ethereum blockchain through UREEQA, it is timestamped, giving proof of WHEN a Creator’s ownership was claimed. This means that as soon as you have an idea, you can stake your claim to your rights. A package of proof can then be built by our team of Validators through our Validation process.

We want to ensure that no idea goes unseen for fear of it being stolen, before it can even be realized by the original Creator. UREEQA will protect work from the smallest idea to the largest creations, including two-tonne sculptures.

Dean also looks forward to the social aspect of UREEQA. It will allow Creators, like Drever, to confidently share their work with fans and art lovers all over the globe, without the fear of it being stolen and having no recourse.

In this way, the UREEQA platform will be an empowering and inspiring place to share creativity. After all, our love of various forms of creative works is the one thing that binds us together as global citizens.

About Dean Drever

Dean Drever is a Canadian sculptor whose abstract, minimalist work is featured throughout Canada. Dean studied at the Alberta College of Art and Design in Calgary, Alberta and currently creates art out of his studio in Toronto, Ontario. His most noted work is Pass the Hat (paper), which is a totem pole made up of nothing more than nearly 11,000 sheets of paper.

You can discover more about Dean Drever and his body of work here:

Website: http://www.deandreverstudio.com/index.html

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deandreverstudio

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0dgAbgj4ktt-ZEhMVI9stg

About UREEQA

The UREEQA platform harnesses the power of blockchain technology and the blockchain community to empower creators to protect, manage, and monetize their work. Established in Canada in 2020, UREEQA will modernize the inefficient and bureaucratic systems currently in place for copyright, patent, industrial design and trademark protection. UREEQA provides value and opportunities for its Creators, Validators and Tokenholders via URQA, the token at the heart of the UREEQA ecosystem.

For more information on UREEQA and upcoming announcements please visit our website UREEQA (https://www.ureeqa.com/), join our Telegram channel (https://t.me/UREEQA), and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/UREEQA_Inc).

Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com