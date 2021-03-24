Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

Saint-Herblain (France), March 24, 2021 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announced today the publication of its 2020 audited consolidated financial statements. Valneva previously reported its unaudited 2020 financial results on February 25, 20211.

The 2020 audited consolidated financial statements, which include the amount of fees paid to the auditors, are available on the Company’s website ( https://valneva.com/investors/financial-reports/ ).

In addition to the annual consolidated financial statements, Valneva has published its 2020 Annual Business Report in an online format. The report features a video address from CEO Thomas Lingelbach commenting on Valneva’s 2020 performance. The 2020 Annual Business Report is available at www.ValnevaAnnualBusinessReport.com , as well as through the Company’s website.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development, beginning with the identification of deadly and debilitating infectious diseases that lack a prophylactic vaccine solution and for which there are limited therapeutic treatment options. We then apply our deep understanding of vaccine science, including our expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, as well as our established vaccine development capabilities, to develop prophylactic vaccines to address these diseases. We have leveraged our expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

Valneva Investor and Media Contacts

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine

Director Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

M +33 (0)6 4516 7099

[email protected] Teresa Pinzolits

Corporate Communications Specialist

T +43 (0)1 20620 1116

[email protected]

1 Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements

Attachment