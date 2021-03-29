 Worldwide Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) Market Soars in 2020, According to IDC

Worldwide UC&C Market Grew 29.2% Year Over Year in Q4 2020 and 24.9% for Full Year 2020

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCTracker–The worldwide Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) market grew 29.2% year over year and 7.1% quarter over quarter to $13.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20) , according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Unified Communications & Collaboration QView. Revenue growth was also up an impressive 24.9% for the full year 2020 to $47.2 billion.

How business was conducted changed dramatically in 2020 due to COVID-19, driving companies of all sizes to consider and adopt scalable, flexible, cloud-based digital technology solutions (e.g., Unified Communications as a Service or UCaaS) as part of their overall integrated UC&C solution. Vendors and service providers also saw exponential growth in the number of video and collaboration end users in 2020. In 2021 and beyond, IDC expects worldwide UC&C growth will be driven by customers across all business size segments (small, midsize, and large) with interest especially in video, collaboration, UCaaS, mobile applications, and digital transformation (DX) projects.

Some UC&C market specifics include the following:

Hosted Voice/UC Public Cloud (UCaaS) grew 26.1% year over year and 6.8% sequentially in 4Q20 to nearly $4.6 billion in revenue. For the full year 2020, public cloud UCaaS revenue increased 21.2% to $16.4 billion.

UC Collaboration (including video conferencing software and cloud services) increased 48.0% year over year and 5.1% sequentially to reach almost $6.2 billion in revenue in 4Q20. For the full year 2020, UC Collaboration revenue increased 45.0% to $22.1 billion.

Revenue for IP Phones declined 20.4% year over year but grew 20.3% sequentially in 4Q20. For the full year 2020, IP Phones revenue declined 22.8% to $1.9 billion. Shipments of IP Phones declined 23.1% year over year but increased 14.7% sequentially. For the full year 2020, shipments of IP Phones were down 22.2%.

Enterprise Videoconferencing Systems (i.e., videoconference room endpoints) surprisingly increased 26.1% year over year and 36.5% sequentially to more than $827 million in 4Q20. For the full year 2020, revenue increased 12.4% to almost $2.6 billion.

“In 2020, COVID-19 caused many businesses and organizations to re-think their plans for leveraging digital technologies and accelerated interest in and adoption of solutions such as team collaboration, team messaging, videoconferencing, and UCaaS, among other technologies,” said Rich Costello, senior research analyst, Unified Communications and Collaboration at IDC. “In 2021, IDC expects positive growth numbers across these key UC&C segments to continue, albeit at slightly more modest rates.”

From a regional perspective, the UC&C market saw positive numbers across the board in 4Q20 and for the full year 2020.

In North America, UC&C revenue was up 3.1% quarter over quarter and 30.1% annually in 4Q20 to almost $6.3 billion. For the full year 2020, revenue was up 26.1% to $22.9 billion.

Asia/Pacific (including Japan) revenue was up 14.9% sequentially and 36.9% year over year to more than $2.4 billion in 4Q20. For the full year 2020, revenue was up 28.1% to almost $8.4 billion.

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) revenue was up 9.5% quarter over quarter and 23.8% annually in 4Q20 to $4.0 billion. For the full year 2020, revenue was up 20.9% to $14.3 billion.

Latin America revenue increased 3.6% compared to 3Q20 and 27.3% year over year in 4Q20 to more than $441 million. For the full year 2020, revenue was up 27.6% to over $1.6 billion.

UC&C Company Highlights

Microsoft’s total worldwide UC&C revenue was $4.4 billion, up 3.5% sequentially and 41.9% year over year in 4Q20. For the full year 2020, Microsoft revenue was $16.1 billion, up 46.0%, representing a 34.2% share of the worldwide UC&C market.

total worldwide UC&C revenue was $4.4 billion, up 3.5% sequentially and 41.9% year over year in 4Q20. For the full year 2020, Microsoft revenue was $16.1 billion, up 46.0%, representing a 34.2% share of the worldwide UC&C market. Cisco’s total worldwide UC&C revenue in 4Q20 was nearly $1.3 billion, down 2.3% compared to 3Q20 and down 5.8% year over year. For the full year 2020, Cisco revenue was declined 4.6% to almost $5.0 billion, representing a 10.5% share of the worldwide UC&C market.

total worldwide UC&C revenue in 4Q20 was nearly $1.3 billion, down 2.3% compared to 3Q20 and down 5.8% year over year. For the full year 2020, Cisco revenue was declined 4.6% to almost $5.0 billion, representing a 10.5% share of the worldwide UC&C market. Zoom’s total worldwide UC&C revenue increased 13.6% sequentially and a whopping 377.6% year over year to almost $863 million in 4Q20. For the full year 2020, Zoom’s revenue grew 333.4% to $2.6 billion, representing a 5.5% share of the worldwide UC&C market.

total worldwide UC&C revenue increased 13.6% sequentially and a whopping 377.6% year over year to almost $863 million in 4Q20. For the full year 2020, Zoom’s revenue grew 333.4% to $2.6 billion, representing a 5.5% share of the worldwide UC&C market. Avaya’s total worldwide UC&C revenue was up 6.7% quarter over quarter and 25.3% year over year to $353.5 million in 4Q20. For the full year 2020, revenue was up 14.8% to over $1.2 billion, representing a 2.6% share of the worldwide UC&C market.

total worldwide UC&C revenue was up 6.7% quarter over quarter and 25.3% year over year to $353.5 million in 4Q20. For the full year 2020, revenue was up 14.8% to over $1.2 billion, representing a 2.6% share of the worldwide UC&C market. RingCentral’s total worldwide UC&C revenue grew 9.3% compared to 3Q20 and 31.3% annually to $252 million in 4Q20. For the full year 2020, revenue was up 32.5% to $899 million, representing a 1.9% share of the worldwide UC&C market.

The IDC Worldwide Quarterly Unified Communications & Collaboration Qview provides total market size and vendor market share data in an easy-to-use Excel pivot table format that includes. IP Telephony/UC Systems (IP Phones, IP PBX/UC Systems), Enterprise Videoconferencing Systems (Videoconferencing Room Endpoints, Huddle Room Endpoints, Videoconferencing Infrastructure), UC Collaboration, and Managed/Hosted Voice/UCaas (Hosted Voice/Public Cloud UCaaS, Managed Voice/Private Cloud UCaaS). Measurement for the WW UC&C QView is provided in vendor revenue and unit/line/license/seat shipments.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders

Contacts

Rich Costello



856-375-5749



[email protected]

Petr Jirovsky



413-313-6112



[email protected]

Michael Shirer



508-935-4200



[email protected]