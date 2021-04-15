Alight Solutions posts analyst day materials, provides update on business

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight Solutions (the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, on April 13, 2021 held an analyst day and provided an update on its business in connection with its planned business combination with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS).

The Company has posted the analyst day presentation and video, which provide an overview of the Company’s business, growth strategy and financial profile, along with an update on strategic initiatives, including Alight’s technology-led transformation, to its website. As part of the presentation, the Company announced that total bookings on a total contract value (TCV) basis increased 15% to $327 million and business process as a service (BPaaS) bookings TCV increased 202% to $41 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The Company continues to expect the business combination to close in the second quarter of 2021, after which the combined company will operate as Alight, Inc. and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ALIT.”

The analyst day materials may be accessed in the Newsroom section of the Company’s website using the following link: https://alight.com/our-story/newsroom in addition to the Investor Relations section of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.’s website using the following link: https://investor.foleytrasimene.com/investor-info/default.aspx

About Alight Solutions

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information please visit https://www.foleytrasimene.com/.

