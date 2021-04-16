Aspen Dental Management Inc. Receives 2021 FutureEdge 50 Award from International Data Group’s CIO

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Dental Management Inc. (ADMI), has been named an honoree of the 2021 Future Edge Award from the International Data Group (IDG) CIO. This prestigious award is bestowed upon 50 worldwide companies recognized for having established information technology initiatives that advance business results and impact for the future.

ADMI received the award in recognition of its achievements in developing a voice-activated periodontal charting product (VAPC).

“We are honored to be recognized by IDG as a cross-industry leader in the development and adoption of early-stage Innovative AI technologies,” said Yogish Suvarna, Chief Information and Digital Officer, ADMI. “We developed the first AI and innovation solution using AI speech capabilities to translate speech commands to text to update a patient’s periodontal disease chart in an electronic health records system, an innovation that is designed to make things easier for the thousands of dentists and hygienists we support across the country.”

“Using the latest technology in AI speech and Robotic Process Automation, we have set a new, leading-edge practice for the dental industry by enhance clinical operations and patient safety precautions with the advancement of periodontal disease charting capabilities,” said Suvarna.

“This year’s class of FutureEdge 50 winners demonstrated enormous innovation, creativity and resilience as they grappled to advance their businesses during a challenging 2020,” said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. and the FutureEdge 50 Awards chair. “We are honored to showcase their initiatives and recognize the teams made them happen as they create a future edge for their organizations through technology.”

Some of the other 2021 U.S. FutureEdge 50 Award recipients include companies such as Accenture, Align Technology, Discover Financial Services, Dow, Eli Lilly and Company, Estee Lauder Companies, Hewlett Packard Corporate, IBM, Intel Corporation, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mastercard, Oshkosh Corporation, Penn Medicine, Verizon, Zoom and more.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)



As one the largest healthcare business support organizations in the U.S., ADMI continues to build and strengthen the infrastructure, expertise, and core competencies that successful healthcare practices need to accelerate their growth and fuel their success, while also giving providers the freedom to do what they do best: Care for their patients. Through organic growth and a series of strategic acquisitions, ADMI now supports more than 1,000 health and wellness offices across 45 states and in three distinct categories: Dental care, urgent care, and medical aesthetics.

In dentistry, ADMI supports Aspen Dental, the largest and fastest-growing branded network of dental practices in the U.S. with more than 885 locations in 43 states, as well as ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, leaders in fixed, full arch dental restorations for patients with missing or failing dentition, with 65 locations in 27 states. Collectively, the two are the largest provider of fixed and removable prosthetics in the U.S.

In the urgent care category, WellNow Urgent Care now stands at more than 85 locations in four states, putting it among the top 10 urgent care providers nationwide, while more recently, the ADMI family has expanded to include the medical aesthetic category with the acquisition of the largest single med spa clinic in the U.S. in late 2020.

About Aspen Dental



The Aspen Dental network includes more than 885 offices, in 43 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who operate with clinical autonomy and share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practice owners expect to record six million patient visits in 2021, driven by a commitment to breaking down barriers to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. https://www.aspendental.com/

About the FutureEdge 50 Awards



The FutureEdge 50 awards recognize organizations pushing the edge with new technologies to advance their business for the future. The successor to the Digital Edge 50 awards, the FutureEdge 50 will recognize not only established initiatives driving business success but also early-stage projects pursued for their watershed potential. These initiatives may be in R&D, proof of concept or pilot phases. With this, the FutureEdge 50 awards aim to bring the most cutting-edge trials and applications of emerging technologies – and the innovative cultures enabling them — to our audience at the CIO’s Future of Work Summit taking place online September 21-23, 2021.

About CIO



CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com.

