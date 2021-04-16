Convey Named a Challenger in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

Convey recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convey, the market leader in Delivery Experience Management, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the April 2021 Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.1 This evaluation is based on Convey’s completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to the report, “Gartner defines the real-time transportation visibility platform (RTTVP) market as those vendors offering platforms that provide commercial customers and consumers with real-time insights into their orders and shipments once they have left the brand owner’s, supplier’s or service provider’s warehouse. RTTVP market doubled in size in North America in 2020 and Gartner estimates the size of the market to have reached close to $300 million in 2020 and expects it to grow to $1 billion by 2024.”

“Real-time, even predictive visibility in the last mile is notoriously complex but absolutely critical to meeting consumers’ expectations and creating loyal customers, ” said Rob Taylor, CEO at Convey. “For Convey, recognition as a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility platforms validates our value to the largest and most complex retail supply chains, particularly as e-commerce has skyrocketed. We believe that this position as Challenger aligns with our mission of reinventing the delivery experience to guarantee the perfect order and equip retailers to excel at last mile delivery.”

Convey’s Delivery Experience Management platform combines real-time visibility, post-purchase experiences, and advanced insights and analytics to create a solution uniquely capable of perfecting last mile delivery. The company’s platform and product suite are built from the ground up to improve retailer operations by giving real-time access to all their last mile transportation performance data instantaneously in one place. The system uses machine learning to optimize all steps of the buyer’s journey — from presenting competitive delivery dates pre-purchase through outcome-based shipment execution to shopper communication, exception management, and transportation analysis — and provides retailers with a single view of the last mile to increase conversion and reduce cost-to-serve.

To learn more about how Convey can help guarantee the perfect order, visit https://www.gartner.com/reprints/?id=1-25T00VCA&ct=210415&st=sb.

1Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms,” Bart De Muynck, Carly West, April 14, 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Convey

With explosive growth in online shopping and Amazon’s market domination, brands cannot leave deliveries to chance. Convey is the market leader in Delivery Experience Management (DEM) and powers exceptional customer delivery experiences for some of the world’s most recognizable brands in retail and logistics, including The Home Depot, Walmart, Build.com, C.H. Robinson, and Ingram Micro. The company’s DEM platform combines estimated delivery date in cart, real-time visibility in-transit, post-purchase communications, and AI-driven insights to create a solution capable of perfecting last mile delivery. Founded in 2013, Convey is backed by Silverton Partners, Techstars Venture Group, RPM Ventures and based in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Convey at: www.getconvey.com.

Contacts

Emily Brady



[email protected]