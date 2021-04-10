CURE Insurance Arena Partners With Mobilitie for 5G Fan Experience

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is bringing 5G wireless to CURE Insurance Arena with the deployment of a state-of-the-art wireless network. The new 5G wireless network will ensure that fans have unparalleled access to streaming and messaging throughout the arena and never miss an opportunity to share their experiences.

The 11,000 seat CURE Insurance Arena hosts concerts and sporting events and is the largest arena in Central New Jersey. The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) installed by Mobilitie has a fiber and cable backbone of approximately 40,000 linear feet and is designed to easily accommodate future technology upgrades and spectrum additions. The Mobilitie DAS brings 5G connectivity to help fans share memorable experiences using the new high-speed network. Whether it’s delivering virtual reality streams or posting live to social media, Mobilitie provides fans with the most memorable experiences by leveraging the latest technology innovations.

“We’re glad to be the trusted partner to bring the latest 5G technology to CURE Insurance Arena,” said Melissa Mullarkey Regional Vice President at Mobilitie. “We are continuing to work alongside our venue partners to invest in 5G to help transform the live entertainment experience with cutting edge mobile networks.”

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

