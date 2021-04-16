General Finance Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of General Finance Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GFN

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) to United Rentals, Inc. for $19.00 per share in cash is fair to General Finance shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages General Finance shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether General Finance and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for General Finance shareholders; (2) determine whether United Rentals is underpaying for General Finance; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for General Finance shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of General Finance shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages General Finance shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contacts

Halper Sadeh LLP



Daniel Sadeh, Esq.



Zachary Halper, Esq.



(212) 763-0060



[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com