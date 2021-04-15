Global Energy Generation LLC Appoints Ignacio Ibarguren VP, M&A and Finance

The IPP developer, owner, and operator seeks to grow its portfolio through the acquisition of development, operating renewable, and storage assets throughout the US.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Energy Generation LLC, a developer and operator of clean energy generation assets, welcomes Ignacio Ibarguren as VP, M&A and Finance.

Ignacio was previously Sr. Director, Business Development at Tyr Energy, Inc (“Tyr”). Ignacio has 15+ years’ experience in the global power business having held a variety of positions ranging from Treasury, Asset Management, Power Origination and M&A. At Tyr, Ignacio was deal lead for cash and tax equity transactions, pursued Tyr’s expansion into Latin America, and was asset manager for several gas fired assets in CAISO and PJM. Ignacio holds a Licentiate in Economics from Universidad de Córdoba (Argentina), an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the University of Kansas and is a CFA Charter Holder.

“Mr. Ibarguren’s role as a leader in our organization assures that our focus on growth continues to identify only the best opportunities. From asset management to operations, our experienced team can rely on Ignacio for excellence. Over the coming months we will be deploying some of the biggest renewable assets in America.,” – Nick Cohen, President & CEO.

Ignacio will be responsible for growing Global Energy Generation’s development and operating asset portfolio and leading other major commercial efforts. Global Energy Generation’s portfolio comprises of over three (3) gigawatts of projects under development, mostly in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions.

“Global Energy Generation LLC, a member of the Doral Group, follows the same success model that propelled Doral Group into a renewable energy leader both in Israel and abroad. We aim to hire the best people and execute with a long-range owner view.” – Yaki Noyman, CEO, Doral Group

Global Energy Generation LLC

The Company combines the advanced engineering, development and operating experience of Doral Group with a team of US-based renewable energy & battery storage project developers, leveraging extensive experience throughout the U.S.

Doral Group is a publicly traded (TASE) leading international developer and owner-operator of over 400 energy facilities globally. The GEG management team has over 100 years in combined experience with transactional histories and deep relationships with infrastructure funds, investment banks, tax equity investors and energy industry experts.

GEG has initiated over three gigawatts (dc) of renewables projects in the US, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, and continues to add world-class projects to its portfolio every year.

Contacts

Nick Cohen



President



[email protected]

570-840-5835



www.gegrenewables.com