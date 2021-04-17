Millennial Facelift: How One Company Is Changing the Face of What It Means To Be in the Insurance Business

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Success in the business world always belongs to those who focus on the creating innovation. Companies like Google, Uber, and AirBnb all revolutionized their respective sectors and as a result have experienced massive success in a relatively small window of time. For decades, the insurance industry has held the reputation of being impersonal, profit-driven, and cutthroat. However, one agency is on a mission to change this perception. The People 1st Agency is revolutionizing the insurance industry by creating an environment that is purpose-centered and dedicated to investing in its agent’s personal development and long-term growth. The proof can be found in their results, as The People 1st Agency has been recognized within the Forbes Top 25 places to work for, was awarded Agency of the Year & Business Owner of the Year in 2017, and just awarded the Agency of the Year again for 2020.

With headquarters in Phoenix, AZ, The People 1st Agency offers entrepreneurial individuals from across the country a chance to be in business for themselves but not by themselves while being compensated and promoted based on their performance. Owners Dustin and Holly Venekamp are strong believers that hard work pays off, and teach against the insurance culture of “fools gold” get rick quick schemes & selfish instant gratification. This is reflected in their focused mission to create an agency geared towards attracting hungry, and heart-centered individuals who want to earn income while making a difference. Dustin says, “Developing leaders and helping people realize their full potential is hands down the most rewarding part of this career. Earning six and seven figure incomes is a direct result of the value that our industry leaders have added to their people and their community.” The company culture is defined on the front page of their website as states “We stand for Integrity, Passion, Respect, Selflessness, Humility, Conviction, Purpose, and Love in all areas of life and business.” This intentional focus on creating a fun and growth-driven team environment has been paying dividends as the agency attracts more and more millennial age super-agents.

The People First Agency prides itself on attracting and developing individuals who have a genuine desire to serve their community. Unlike typical insurance agencies, who chose to continue meeting clients in-person, and traveling from home to home, People 1st has radically changed their business model to protect the families they work with during COVID-19. People 1st agents are now able to work remotely with their clients, working from anywhere while protecting the health of the community they serve.

Another departure from the industry norm is the People 1st commitment to team support & fun culture. Dustin and Holly believe that focusing on what’s actually best for people- both clients and teammembers- always pays off in the long run. They regularly invest over 90% of their earned income back into trainings, events & incentive trips centered around team & leadership development. One unique program they founded, Ladies Rising, supports women thriving in what was once a male-dominated industry. Their monthly events host hundreds of women from all over the country sharing tips on their success.

The People 1st dedication to development not only creates a more productive sales force, but it also creates an environment and culture of winning with purpose. Young leaders such Kingsley Ibeh, Trace Johnson, Michael McKiernan, Justin Herman, Jessie Holland, and award-winning leaders David Carpenter & Dustin Dunbar are just a few of the shining examples of this philosophy at work. Not only are these some of the most productive young people in the industry, but they have become staples in their local community and peer-leaders within the agency.

Dustin and Holly Venekamp’s continued dedication to embodying the principles they preach has been an essential part of their success. Having built a career from the ground up within the insurance industry the Venekamps are a great example of what happens when you dedicate your life to consistently following your heart and values. Dustin and Holly aim to serve their community and are regular patrons of the Phoenix area local food banks while also making contributions to a number of national non-profits, donating over 200,000 every year in partnership with their parent company. It has been said that business is often just an extension of one’s self, and this could not be proven to be more true than the example set by The People 1st Agency. What Dustin and Holly have created is a direct reflection of their fierce commitment to integrity, personal growth, and community service.

For more information regarding Dustin and Holly Venekamp and The People First Agency, please visit www.ourpeople1st.com .

SOURCE: People First Agency (AIL)

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/640827/Millennial-Facelift-How-One-Company-Is-Changing-the-Face-of-What-It-Means-To-Be-in-the-Insurance-Business