Moonstake Collaboration Webinar with Strategic Partner, Orbs on April 21st

SINGAPORE, Apr 15, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Moonstake and our strategic partner, Orbs blockchain, will hold a joint webinar on 21st of Apr at 7PM in Singapore time. We will discuss the future collaboration of Moonstake as a Guardian (validator) of ORBS and Blockchain Applications for Businesses and Finance. This webinar will be useful for those who want to learn more about Orbs and the applications of blockchain and staking for businesses. ORBS staking will be made available on Moonstake Wallet in the coming week. After Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras and Centrality, ORBS becomes the 11th available staking coin on Moonstake.

Orbs offers the winning blockchain stack, providing the perfect mix of performance, cost, security and ease of use, while harnessing the power of community, decentralization and distribution. By entering into a strategic partnership with Moonstake, the two companies are working to accelerate global awareness and adoption of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies in the field of finance together.

There will be plenty of time for Q&A, so please feel free to ask any questions you may have.

About this webinar

TOPIC: The Applications of Blockchain for Businesses

DATE & TIME: 21st of Apr, 7PM-8PM in Singapore time (GMT+8)

* In the 1st 30 minutes, both English and Japanese are available. The 2nd 30 minutes will be a Q & A session in Japanese only. Both parties will conduct webinars in the other languages in the near future.

SPEAKERS:

Shogo Ishida, Senior Advisor of Moonstake

Ran Hammer, General Counsel of Orbs

IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

– Please explain Orbs and its unique proposition

– How will Moonstake and Orbs collaboration help to enhance the Orbs ecosystem?

– What are the benefits Orbs’ global community can expect from this partnership?

– Why do you think blockchain is important for businesses and how can Moonstake and Obrs contribute to the future of Banking and Finance Industry?

– Moonstake started staking support for ORBS as a Guardian (Validator) of Orbs network, and how else will the two ecosystems collaborate?

– What are some of the prospected milestones coming up in 2021?

Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XDBI19ILQcmfABDdm6xOcA

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia’s burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan’s biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry’s reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake’s innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 800 Million. https://www.moonstake.io/

About Orbs

Orbs is a free, open-source, public blockchain infrastructure. Combining scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with a top-grade developer experience, online IDE and smart contracts in familiar languages, Orbs provide developers the perfect mix of performance, cost, security and ease of use. The Orbs protocol is decentralized and executed by a public network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Orbs protocol relies on the ORBS token used for the settlement of fees related to app execution and provides the system of incentives used to elect elect validators in a secure and decentralized manner.

Founded in 2017, Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people out of its offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, London, UK, Singapore, and Seoul, South Korea. Orbs was named Gartner’s “Cool Vendor in Blockchain Technology” for 2018. https://www.orbs.com/

