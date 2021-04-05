Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex Brand and Tuff Shed, Inc. Kick-off Giveaway for the Ultimate Home Gym in Conjunction with National Public Health Week

Winner will receive a Tuff Shed building and Bowflex fitness products; as well as design and personal training services

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex® brand, one of the most well-respected, digitally connected fitness brands offering innovative fitness products and experiences, and Tuff Shed®, Inc., the premier provider of quality storage buildings, today announced a joint-effort designed to inspire consumers to reimagine where they can work out at home.

In conjunction with National Public Health Week, April 5-11, Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex brand and Tuff Shed will kick off a giveaway for the ultimate home gym that includes:

One Tuff Shed ® Premier PRO Series™ building, including a design consultation plus professional installation in the winner’s backyard.

The Bowflex ® VeloCore®stationary bike, the new Bowflex ® T22 treadmill, Bowflex ® SelectTech ® 552 dumbbells, as well as a one-year complimentary membership to the JRNY ® digital platform, which offers voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, and access to the member's own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.*

Expert advice and guidance on designing the winner's home gym from well-known influencer and top interior designer Cara Woodhouse.

Personal training session from Tom Holland, an internationally known exercise physiologist and author.

Plus, $7,500 from Bowflex for the winner to finish out the interior of the Tuff Shed building.

“Our Bowflex customers have been creating and sharing images of their imaginative workout spaces within their homes — sometimes in very unconventional places,” said Becky Alseth, CMO of Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex brand. “We know the importance of how dedicating a physical space can provide inspiration and motivation for them on their fitness journey. We hope through joining forces with Tuff Shed, we’ll inspire even more people to create home gyms or revamp their existing ones.”

A survey conducted on behalf of Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex brand by YouGov found that the percentage of U.S. fitness consumers** working out at home had increased from 43% before COVID to 73%, and 26% were not planning on returning to a gym.

“We like to think that Tuff Shed buildings have a million uses, and a place to exercise is one of those uses,” said Phil Worth, Vice President of Marketing of Tuff Shed. “Home gyms have certainly gained in popularity recently, and we’re excited to be able to provide structures that homeowners can finish out as the space they’ve dreamed of. We are excited to work with Bowflex on this project, as both companies offer high-quality products designed for customers to use at home.”

National Public Health Week is sponsored by the American Public Health Association (APHA) to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving the nation’s overall physical health.

The giveaway will run from April 5 – midnight PST on May 3, 2021. To enter, go to www.bowflex.com/tuffshed, and in 200 words or less tell us a little about yourself and what you would do with your ultimate home gym, and include a picture of where you would put it.***

* Requires a subscription to the streaming service, not included. Also requires a JRNY digital fitness platform membership to access the streaming service from the console.

**Cited figures, unless otherwise stated, are from a survey conducted by YouGov Plc on behalf of Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex brand. Total sample size was 1,066 “Fitness Consumers,” defined as U.S. adults aged 18 to 64 years old who have spent $500 or more on fitness in the past year. Fieldwork was undertaken July 27 – August 3, 2020. The survey was carried out online.

***No purchase necessary. Enter for free at www.bowflex.com/tuffshed. To enter, you must be 18 years or older and a legal United States resident, excluding residents of Alaska, Hawaii, New York, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island and all U.S. territorial possessions. Void where prohibited. Giveaway starts April 5, 2021 and ends at midnight PST on May 3, 2021. Grand Prize (1): Ultimate Home Gym. Odds of winning Grand Prize depend upon number of eligible entries received. Visit www.bowflex.com/tuffshed for complete official rules. Sponsored by Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex brand and Tuff Shed, Inc.

About Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex Brand

Bowflex is one of the most well-respected, digitally connected fitness brands offering innovative products and solutions to empower healthier living through individualized fitness experiences. Bowflex’s portfolio of cardio and strength products represent years of continuous engineering, refinement and technological evolution. Bowflex also offers the immersive, JRNY digital fitness platform on its connected Bowflex cardio equipment, including indoor cycling bikes, treadmills and Max Trainer® machines.

About Tuff Shed

Tuff Shed products include wooden backyard storage sheds, larger commercial storage buildings, and garages. The company works with its customers to design and accessorize buildings, then pre-fabricates key building components at its manufacturing facilities so it can deliver and install buildings on the customer site. The company services customer across the lower 48, installed its 1 millionth building in 2017, and is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021.

