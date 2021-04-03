OVHcloud® U.S. Expands VPS Offering in the U.S.

OVHcloud’s Virtual Private Servers (VPS) are designed to address a wide range of infrastructure needs for small businesses, startups and larger enterprise customers

Powered by Intel next-generation architecture, OVHcloud VPS offer the perfect solution for developers, IT professionals, and gamers

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataCenters–OVHcloud® U.S., a leading global cloud provider, today expanded the availability of its VPS for the U.S. market by adding services in its Hillsboro, Oregon, data center. OVHcloud VPS solutions offer powerful performance to support a wide range of users from enterprise companies to ambitious startups.

VPS solutions provide both individual and enterprise OVHcloud U.S. customers with a perfect compromise between shared hosting plans and physical servers without customers having to directly manage any physical hardware. With four product offerings, including Value, Essential, Comfort and Elite, OVHcloud’s portfolio of VPS solutions is designed to meet a wide range of customer needs and quickly scale up as those needs evolve.

“We’re incredibly excited to now offer VPS in both our east and west coast data centers. In line with OVHcloud values, this product significantly lowers the cost of entry and the total investment in virtual private infrastructure,” says Pascal Jaillon, OVHcloud Senior Vice President of Product and Digital Accounts. “OVHcloud’s VPS deliver an incredibly powerful experience thanks to Intel’s next-generation CPU architecture together with fast read and write speeds to the disk.”

According to VPSBenchmarks, OVHcloud offers some of the most affordable and the most feature rich VPS solutions for the U.S. market.

Additional details on this new product offering can be found at us.ovhcloud.com/vps/.

OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global cloud provider that specializes in delivering industry-leading performance and cost-effective solutions to better manage, secure, and scale data. OVHcloud US delivers bare metal servers, hosted private cloud, hybrid and public cloud solutions, recognized in 2020 as a ‘Strong performer’ in Forrester’s Hosted Private Cloud Services in N.A.(2Q2020) and as ‘Contender’ in IDC Worldwide Public Cloud as a Service Vendor Assessment (2020). OVHcloud manages 31 data centers across 12 sites on four continents, manufacturing its own servers, building its own data centers and deploying its own fiber-optic global network to achieve maximum efficiency. Through the OVHcloud spirit of challenging the status quo, the company brings freedom, security and innovation to solve data challenges – today and tomorrow. With a 21-year heritage, OVHcloud is committed to developing responsible technology and strives to be the driving force behind the next cloud evolution. https://us.ovhcloud.com.

