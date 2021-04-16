PAR Technology Celebrates Historic Partner Milestone

-PAR’s Brink POS® Ecosystem Now Numbers More Than 200 Integration Partners-

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, is celebrating more than 200 Brink POS® integration partners, cementing its spot as one of the industry’s largest and most open point of sale platform. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

PAR currently has partnerships with companies spanning nearly 30 categories, ranging from back-office and accounting to kiosks, security, and voice AI. The company’s large and impressive network of partners ensures customers of every size have access to the right technology for their operations to continue innovating in an ever-evolving environment.

The average Brink POS customer utilizes at least three integration partners to maintain and generate better guest interactions. PAR notes that as customer needs and expectations continue to change and become more personalized, restaurants will also need to follow the trend.

Paul Rubin, Chief Strategy Officer for PAR and one of the founders of Brink POS, says the platform’s open API has been a powerful tool for many third-party partners, creating additional opportunities for restaurants to remove technological barriers between their staff and their guests.

“Developing a vibrant ecosystem of technology providers has been part of our ethos since the founding of Brink POS,” said Rubin. “We could not possibly provide all of the technology our customers need, and so supporting a thriving ecosystem supports both choice and innovation for our customers. It is a source of great pride that the ecosystem has grown to over 200 partners. We will continue investing in and growing our ecosystem on the belief that it is best for all of our stakeholders.”

Brink POS has integrated with many influential companies, including Olo; an integrated ordering and delivery company, CrunchTime; an all-in-one back-of-house management platform, ItsaCheckmate; an online ordering integration app, and Paytronix; a customer loyalty and engagement partner.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. With the recent acquisition of leading Loyalty solutions provider, Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. PAR’s platform enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based Brink POS®, Data Central® backoffice, PAR payments and now Punchh loyalty software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR Technology on Facebook or Twitter.

