The University of Oulu and Oulu University of Applied Sciences, Finland, Partner with YuJa, Inc. to Provide Comprehensive Video Creation, Hosting and Management Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oulu, Finland-based University of Oulu (OU) and Oulu University of Applied Sciences (OAMK), has selected YuJa, Inc. to provide comprehensive video creation, hosting, and support services to serve a combined total of more than 16,000 students and over 3,700 teaching and research staff.

The university will benefit from automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content, which will save time spent creating recordings and streamline processes systemwide. As part of the agreement, thousands of existing recordings will be migrated to YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform to ensure compliance and for later use.

University staff and students currently record and view hundreds of thousands of hours of video each year, which includes live streaming and on demand content. The university had been producing and publishing lecture recordings and video materials using various other platforms, all of which required some level of manual work.

“We are excited to work with the University of Oulu and Oulu University of Applied Sciences to not only meet their video recording and hosting needs, but to help them expand their workflow automation, streamline efforts and add tools outside of their primary focus,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF OULU

The University of Oulu is a northern, international science university with an aim of producing new scientific knowledge and solutions to build a more sustainable, intelligent and humane world. The university ranks among the top 3 percent of the world’s 17,000 to 23,000 universities (which depends on the method of calculation). Its strength is in its publishing activity, such as citations and publications in Nature and Science. Among the fields of science, the University of Oulu ranks well in clinical medicine, medicine, dentistry, life sciences, biology, information technology and data processing, electrical engineering, ecology and geography.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

