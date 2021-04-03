Timber Pharmaceuticals Sets Record Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Provides Update on Its Annual Filings

Basking Ridge, NJ, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: TMBR) (“Timber” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 1:00 pm EDT on Thursday, June 3, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”). The Company has established April 12, 2021 as the record date for the Annual Meeting.

Meeting materials with details on the location of the Annual Meeting will be mailed to shareholders on or about April 23, 2021.

The Company also advised that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, included in the Company’s Annual Form on Form 10-K, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company’s filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company advances innovative clinical research in areas of high unmet need, by leveraging investigational therapies with proven mechanisms-of-action, well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and scleroderma. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, intellectual property rights, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential, “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, contact:

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

John Koconis

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

(212) 253-8881