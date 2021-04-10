Valneva Files Registration Statement for Proposed United States Initial Public Offering

Saint-Herblain (France), April 10, 2021 – Valneva SE (the “Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), representing ordinary shares, in the United States, and a concurrent offering of its ordinary shares in certain jurisdictions outside of the United States (together, the “Global Offering”). All securities to be sold in the Global Offering will be offered by the Company. The number of ordinary shares to be represented by each ADS, the number of ADSs and ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed Global Offering have not yet been determined. The Company has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “VALN.” The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris under the symbol “VLA.”

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Guggenheim Securities and Bryan, Garnier & Co. are acting as joint bookrunners for the Global Offering. Namsen Capital is acting as Valneva’s capital markets advisor.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the securities referred to herein has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The securities sold will not be part of a public offering in France. The registration statement can be accessed by the public on the website of the SEC.

The securities referred to in this press release will be offered in the United States only by means of a prospectus approved by the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Global Offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, e-mail: [email protected] or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at +1 877 821 7388 or by email at [email protected] .

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

