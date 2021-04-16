Workato Unveils Line-up for Workato Automate, Its Inaugural Conference on Automation in the New Era

Thought-leaders from MGM Studios, Atlassian, Broadcom, Autodesk, HubSpot, Slack, Workday, ZoomInfo and more to share how they are using automation at scale to drive business success

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading Integration-led Automation platform, today unveiled the line-up of keynotes and speakers for its inaugural Workato Automate conference. The three-day virtual event, taking place May 18th through May 21st, will be a global stage where industry leaders will be sharing how they are achieving automation at scale across IT and Business in this new era of automation.

“Workato Automate provides a unique opportunity to learn from the best about how they are using automation and how businesses can get the most value from their SaaS investments and teams,” said Vijay Tella, Founder and CEO of Workato. “Whether you’re implementing processes and systems in your organization or you’re in charge of expanding integration capabilities for your own product, our first conference will give real-world advice about how your business can work smarter by unlocking the power of automation.”

At Workato Automate, attendees will hear about the current and future state of automation in keynotes from Bob Myers, General Manager of the Golden State Warriors; Douglas Rousso, CIO of MGM Studios; Phil Fersht, Founder & CEO at HFS Research, and many others. Additionally, the event features dozens of learning sessions across 5 tracks geared towards IT, Business Technology, HR, Finance, Sales, Marketing and Revenue Operations, Product Embed for Product Managers, including:

“Lights, Camera, Automation: How IT is transforming MGM Studios” with Manoj Parakkal, the Senior Architect at MGM

“Let Automation Supercharge Your Growth: How AI & No Code Transform Every Marketer into a Maker” with Scott Brinker, the VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot

“Bringing the Automation Mindset to Finance with State of the Art Order-to-Cash” with Mike Flynn, the Head of Enterprise Automation at Rapid7

“What Automation at Scale Looks Like at Malwarebytes” with Bill VanderWall, VP of Business Applications and Amy Jorde, Senior Integration Engineer, at Malwarebytes

“Workato on Workato: Our Approach to Wall-to-wall Automation” featuring Carter Busse, the Chief Information Officer at Workato and Sen Rong Poh, Enterprise Architect at Workato

Attendees will also have the opportunity to make connections with potential partners through a series of networking opportunities, educational workshops, hackathon events, and demos on software integrations and automations.

“Efficiency and productivity are always important, but right now they’re more critical than ever. Enterprises are operating in an uncertain business environment and many have smaller, more distributed teams. They need to simplify work and increase efficiency, and Workato Automate will bring to life exactly how they can do that,” said Gautham Viswanathan, Co-founder and CTO of Workato.

For the full agenda and details on how to register to attend the free event, please visit workato.com/automate.

