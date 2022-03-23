23andMe to Present at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading consumer genetics and therapeutics company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, today announced that it will present data related to its wholly owned 23ME-00610 immuno-oncology program at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting being held April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Details for the abstract are as follows:

Abstract title: 23ME-00610 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the CD200R1 immune checkpoint to enhance T cell-mediated antitumor activity

Presenting author: Jill Fenaux

Abstract number: 602 / 12

Poster session: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM, New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38, Session PO.IM02.07 – Immune Checkpoints

Abstract title: Discovery of CD200R1 as a novel immuno-oncology target using pleiotropic signals from 23andMe’s genetic and health survey database

Presenting author: Xin Fang

Abstract number: 603 / 13

Poster session: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM, New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38, Session PO.IM02.07 – Immune Checkpoints

E-posters will be released at 12:00 PM CT on Friday, April 8, and will be available to registered attendees on the AACR 2022 website through Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Copies of the posters will also be available at https://investors.23andme.com .

About 23andMe

23andMe, headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, is a leading consumer genetics and therapeutics company. Founded in 2006, the company’s mission is to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. 23andMe has pioneered direct access to genetic information as the only company with multiple FDA authorizations for genetic health risk reports. The company has created the world’s largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research, with approximately 80 percent of its customers electing to participate. The 23andMe research platform has generated more than 180 publications on the genetic underpinnings of a wide range of diseases, conditions, and traits. The platform also powers the 23andMe Therapeutics group, currently pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other therapeutic areas. More information is available at www.23andMe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including statements regarding 23andMe’s strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “believes,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “likely,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” “will,” “schedule,” and “would” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that are described in 23andMe’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 11, 2022 and in the reports subsequently filed by 23andMe with the SEC. The statements made herein are made as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, 23andMe undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, developments, or otherwise.

