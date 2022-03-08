8×8 Introduces Conversation IQ to Bring Consistency and Professionalism for All Employees From the Front Desk to the Back Office

Team Leaders Across the Entire Organization Now Have Cost Effective and Easy to Deploy Access to Consistent, Collaborative Coaching and Conversational Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced Team Performance and Optimized Customer Engagement

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced availability of 8×8 Conversation IQ, which extends formal contact center capabilities, such as quality management and speech analytics, to any 8×8 cloud communications users. The new offering applies conversational artificial intelligence (AI) to help organizations uncover insights, foster coaching, and ensure professional engagements deliver consistent experiences across the entire enterprise, for all user roles, from the contact center to the front desk and the back office.





8×8 Conversation IQ is delivered via the 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) single-vendor, integrated cloud communications and contact center platform, enabling team leaders and supervisors throughout an organization to oversee, evaluate, score and analyze voice interactions anywhere in the organization. 8×8 Conversation IQ provides easy to use, consistent and automated evaluation, reporting, and analytics capabilities that deliver AI-infused actionable insights into employees’ communications effectiveness, process adherence, and regulatory compliance. 8×8 Conversation IQ also supports voice interactions on Microsoft Teams endpoints via the 8×8 Voice for Microsoft Teams integration.

“Adding 8×8 Conversation IQ for certain employees, such as claims adjusters, in addition to our existing call center agents, was incredibly useful. This allows us to use the speech analytics functionality to its fullest extent, and we were able to improve team performance and enhance customer service,” said Mobashir Ahmed, IT Manager at Fred Loya Insurance. “By providing transcription services within the 8×8 Work app, we were also able to lower operating costs and decrease the number of vendors we work with by bringing transcription services in-house.”

An integrated cloud communications and contact center solution is key because at least twice as many employees outside the contact center are interacting with customers. Typically, 10 percent to 12 percent of employees work as formal agents in contact centers, but 24 percent of employees are using CX applications to interact with customers, according to Metrigy’s CX and Workforce Optimization 2021-22 study of 524 companies.

​​“This is the exact type of benefit business leaders want from integrated communications platforms,” said Robin Gareiss, CEO and principal analyst at Metrigy. “CX leaders already see the value with the use of capabilities such as speech analytics and quality management, so there is no reason those in other business units won’t also see benefits. Using a single solution will drive consistency in analysis and performance across an enterprise organization.”

With 8×8 Conversation IQ, organizations can:

Enable effective and intelligent collaboration: integrates automated workflows with keyword search automation and tailored team coaching capabilities. AI-powered topic trend reporting and analysis provide essential insights into customer engagement and empathy. Evaluator success tools offer users actionable feedback from their managers through conversation highlighting and tagging, driving best practice adherence, and increasing employee productivity and performance.

integrates automated workflows with keyword search automation and tailored team coaching capabilities. AI-powered topic trend reporting and analysis provide essential insights into customer engagement and empathy. Evaluator success tools offer users actionable feedback from their managers through conversation highlighting and tagging, driving best practice adherence, and increasing employee productivity and performance. Enhance customer experiences and satisfaction : quickly identifies changes in sentiment and behavior, during a customer interaction, to positively impact experience and business outcomes. Provides evaluation score thresholds and auto-notifications for employees as well as AI-driven sentiment analysis capabilities for managers. Full stereo recording ensures advanced speaker identification, keyword tracking, and transcription accuracy.

quickly identifies changes in sentiment and behavior, during a customer interaction, to positively impact experience and business outcomes. Provides evaluation score thresholds and auto-notifications for employees as well as AI-driven sentiment analysis capabilities for managers. Full stereo recording ensures advanced speaker identification, keyword tracking, and transcription accuracy. Save time and money: single-vendor solution for all user roles that delivers value out-of-the-box, with an intuitive user interface and easy-to-understand data points. Simple installation does not require professional services or separate multi-vendor applications that add complexity, risk, and cost.

single-vendor solution for all user roles that delivers value out-of-the-box, with an intuitive user interface and easy-to-understand data points. Simple installation does not require professional services or separate multi-vendor applications that add complexity, risk, and cost. Deploy organization-wide: easy to use robust functionality and consistent management tools extend engagements from the front desk to the back office. Rapidly deployable to any user or employee with ready-to-use evaluation templates.

easy to use robust functionality and consistent management tools extend engagements from the front desk to the back office. Rapidly deployable to any user or employee with ready-to-use evaluation templates. Deliver instant insights: holistic reporting offers easy to consume data and highly intuitive visual displays of customer interactions with powerful drill-through capabilities. Proactive workflows engage the trainer, supervisor, and employee.

holistic reporting offers easy to consume data and highly intuitive visual displays of customer interactions with powerful drill-through capabilities. Proactive workflows engage the trainer, supervisor, and employee. Reduce risk: ensure compliance with regulatory mandates, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC, by tracking script adherence, including ​​“mini-Miranda” accuracy, to support quality and employee performance initiatives.

“Enterprises are looking to strengthen employee performance and optimize customer experience, but traditionally the solutions have been siloed in only one part of the organization. By owning the entire platform, we can extend quality management and speech analytics capabilities to team leaders to drive coaching and performance management capabilities across an entire organization,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8×8, Inc. “8×8 Conversation IQ demonstrates our continued commitment to enhancing the power of the integrated 8×8 XCaaS solution by providing both employee and customer engagement capabilities across the entire platform.”

8×8 XCaaS includes cloud contact center, voice, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS embeddable APIs capabilities. 8×8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8×8 eXperience Communications Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

