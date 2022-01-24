Adobe Summit 2022: Make the Digital Economy Personal

New Adobe Experience Cloud innovations released to power personalization to millions in milliseconds

Adobe Experience Cloud now used by 75% of Fortune 100 companies

Speakers include Nike CEO John Donahoe, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, The American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern, Ryan Reynolds, Vivienne Westwood, Kristen Bell, Gillian Anderson and Chrishell Stause

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) kicked off Adobe Summit 2022, the world’s largest digital experience conference, and unveiled new innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud that empower brands to make the digital economy personal, with powerful digital experiences that can be personalized to millions in milliseconds. Adobe Summit 2022 is fully virtual and powered by Adobe Experience Cloud.





During the event, participants will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders, luminaries and celebrities across sectors, including:

Industry Leaders: Nike CEO John Donahoe, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, The American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern, Prada Group Marketing Director and Head of CSR Lorenzo Bertelli, Real Madrid Chief Transformation Officer Michael Sutherland and BMW Group Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW Dr. Jens Thiemer will discuss leading in the digital economy.

Nike CEO John Donahoe, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, The American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern, Prada Group Marketing Director and Head of CSR Lorenzo Bertelli, Real Madrid Chief Transformation Officer Michael Sutherland and BMW Group Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW Dr. Jens Thiemer will discuss leading in the digital economy. Luminaries: Actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds; authors Adam Grant, Michael Pollan and Mo Gawdat; fashion designer and businesswoman Vivienne Westwood; athlete Allyson Felix; actress Gillian Anderson and actress and real estate agent Chrishell Stause will share how digital has impacted their careers. Actress Kristen Bell will give participants a peek at Adobe’s latest innovations during “Sneaks.”

To watch the keynotes, explore more than 200 sessions, network with peers or speak live with an Adobe expert, visit the Summit web experience.

“Customer experiences and seamless journeys – built on insights, data and compelling content – are what make the digital economy personal,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Adobe Experience Cloud is the go-to personalization engine in the digital economy, empowering every business to engage deeply with their customers across all digital channels.”

Consumers have grown accustomed to moving their activities online. In fact, e-commerce spending is projected to surpass $1 trillion in the U.S. alone this year, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index. To help businesses grow and thrive in this environment, Adobe announced new customers, partnerships and Adobe Experience Cloud ecosystem growth.

Among the customers included in Adobe’s announcements are BMW, The Coca-Cola Company, Coles, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Epic Games, EY, General Motors, Major League BaseballTM, NASCAR, NVIDIA, Panera Bread, Real Madrid, ServiceNow, Suncorp, T.Rowe Price, TSB Bank, and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Expanding Adobe’s partner ecosystem, Adobe announced partnerships with OneTrust, to simplify consent management; Anaplan, to bring financial planning into marketing workflows; as well as the next phase of e-commerce integrations with FedEx, Walmart and PayPal, all available now. Adobe also announced a collaboration with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, that empowers businesses to leverage weather data to personalize digital communications.

Adobe Experience Cloud Innovations Announced at Summit

These innovations empower businesses to build and deliver personalized customer experiences at scale, with accelerated content velocity, seamless customer journeys and real-time customer data from Adobe’s enterprise-grade customer data platform (CDP), Adobe Real-Time CDP.

Personalization at Scale, Powered by Adobe Experience Platform

Adobe Experience Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Platform: Adobe Experience Cloud applications are now powered by Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe’s open and extensible enterprise platform that transforms data into real-time, unified customer profiles that can be activated to deliver personalized customer experiences through Adobe Experience Cloud applications.

Adobe Experience Cloud applications are now powered by Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe’s open and extensible enterprise platform that transforms data into real-time, unified customer profiles that can be activated to deliver personalized customer experiences through Adobe Experience Cloud applications. Cross-Cloud Integrations: Adobe’s offerings across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud empower brands to tell powerful stories, meet the demands of remote work and personalize experiences in the digital economy. A unified workflow between Adobe Workfront, Creative Cloud Enterprise and Adobe Experience Manager Assets powers end-to-end content creation and delivery. The new Adobe Acrobat Sign connector for Workfront Fusion makes it easy for brands to integrate and automate e-signing into their Adobe Workfront business processes.

Adobe’s offerings across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud empower brands to tell powerful stories, meet the demands of remote work and personalize experiences in the digital economy. A unified workflow between Adobe Workfront, Creative Cloud Enterprise and Adobe Experience Manager Assets powers end-to-end content creation and delivery. The new Adobe Acrobat Sign connector for Workfront Fusion makes it easy for brands to integrate and automate e-signing into their Adobe Workfront business processes. Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare: Healthcare is personal and the experience should be too. With Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare, healthcare enterprises can design and deliver more personalized digital experiences, empowering consumers to actively manage their own health.

Real-Time Customer Data Platform

Real-Time Customer Data Capabilities: To deliver content and experiences at the speed and scale needed in the digital economy, Adobe announced the integration of Adobe Real-Time CDP and Adobe Target, enabling brands to personalize millions of web experiences in milliseconds. New trust enhancements, including the integration of OneTrust’s consent management solution, empower businesses in highly regulated industries to safely leverage customer data to tailor experiences.

Content Velocity and Seamless Customer Journeys

Advanced AI Features: Driving growth requires business-changing customer insights that can power personalized experiences. Artificial intelligence (AI) innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud, powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI engine, allow businesses to personalize content, predict revenue and customer behavior and transform data into actionable insights. Over 80% of Adobe Experience Cloud customers are now using Adobe Sensei to power experiences for their customers.

Driving growth requires business-changing customer insights that can power personalized experiences. Artificial intelligence (AI) innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud, powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI engine, allow businesses to personalize content, predict revenue and customer behavior and transform data into actionable insights. Over 80% of Adobe Experience Cloud customers are now using Adobe Sensei to power experiences for their customers. Adobe Learning Manager: Adobe’s new, cloud-based learning platform makes it easy to create new and engaging digital learning experiences for customers, partners and employees – a priority for businesses looking to drive customer retention, sales performance and bridge the knowledge gap.

Adobe’s new, cloud-based learning platform makes it easy to create new and engaging digital learning experiences for customers, partners and employees – a priority for businesses looking to drive customer retention, sales performance and bridge the knowledge gap. Metaverse and Immersive Experiences: New integrations across Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud are fueling the creation and delivery of immersive experiences, to position brands to succeed in the metaverse. Among these innovations is the launch of the Adobe Substance 3D Modeler in beta that makes 3D creation and sharing more accessible and powerful than ever.

New integrations across Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud are fueling the creation and delivery of immersive experiences, to position brands to succeed in the metaverse. Among these innovations is the launch of the Adobe Substance 3D Modeler in beta that makes 3D creation and sharing more accessible and powerful than ever. Sneaks From Adobe’s Research Labs: The latest innovations from Adobe’s research labs help businesses leverage technology like AI, machine learning (ML) and augmented reality (AR) to stay ahead of the customer experience curve. Leveraging the principles of vision science, the Project Design Decoder sneak, for example, focuses on improving accessibility on retailer websites.

Adobe Experience Cloud Ecosystem Momentum

Adobe Experience Cloud’s customer experience management capabilities are supported by a global ecosystem of over 300 Adobe Experience Platform partner integrations. Adobe is announcing new partnerships with The Weather Company, an IBM Business to personalize digital experiences with weather data, OneTrust to help brands manage user consent and Anaplan to combine financial planning and marketing workflows for on-time and on-budget campaign execution. Partnerships with Walmart, FedEx, and PayPal enable brands to give consumers more payment and delivery options.

Adobe Experience Cloud, powered by Adobe Experience Platform, is used by 75% of Fortune 100 companies to power customer experiences with applications focused on customer journey management, data insights and audiences, content and personalization, commerce and marketing workflows. More than 90% of the top 100 Adobe Experience Cloud customers use three or more applications. Adobe Experience Platform operates at a substantial scale, with more than 24 trillion segment evaluations per day and is supported by a broad ecosystem of over 4,000 partners.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2022 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Public relations contact

Bassil Elkadi



Adobe



[email protected]