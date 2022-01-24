Affinity Brings Relationship Intelligence to Europe

Opening operations based in London, Affinity expands operations to bring relationship intelligence to more dealmakers in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRM—Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, today announced that it has expanded its operations to better support European-based clients along with opening a new office in the heart of London, UK. With the new operation, Affinity also announced that Tom Hughes Ellis, a leader in the European Fintech and Financial Data world, has joined Affinity to lead European business operations.

“These are exciting times in the growing relationship intelligence market as firms across private capital, investment banking, and consulting look to a new approach to find, manage, and close their deals,“ said Ray Zhou, CEO of Affinity. “Affinity Europe will serve our expanding client base across the continent as they look to replace legacy, transactional CRMs with the automation and relationship insights of Affinity.”

Tom comes to Affinity with 20 years of experience in finance and technology sales including Bloomberg, Gartner, and Third Bridge, with a particular focus on Private Equity and Venture capital investors in the UK and across Europe. Tom is well known in the European private capital community having supported investors with solutions across research, advisory, data, and technology solutions for over 10 years. He will be applying the experience and knowledge from these roles to further the adoption of relationship intelligence throughout The United Kingdom and Europe.

“The pace and scope of the venture investing market in Europe have been growing at an exponential rate over the past two years,” said Tony Ryan, Partner at Anthemis Group. “Affinity allows us as VCs to not only keep on top of all of the contacts and companies we track but ensure we take advantage of our network to create opportunities.

To learn more about Affinity and the changing nature of deal sourcing, join Affinity and DealRoom.co for the upcoming webinar “​​Unicorn hunting—using data to navigate the European private investment market,” on April 7th, as they discuss how to use Affinity’s relationship intelligence to identify and drive investment opportunities while escaping the data drudgery of legacy CRMs with Affinity’s contact automation.

Affinity currently serves over 500 clients across Europe including venture investing leaders Balderton Capital and Anthemis. Across the Affinity platform, over 500,000 new introductions are made and 450,000 deals are managed per month, helping dealmakers to find, manage, and close more deals. By capturing the exhaust of relationship interactions—over 18 trillion emails and 213 million calendar invites to date—Affinity automates the creation of contact and company records and tracks activity saving over 180 hours every year in data entry work.

About Affinity

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that empowers dealmakers in relationship-driven industries to find, manage and close more deals. With the most automated relationship intelligence insights and technology, Affinity enables leaders to drive deals, free themselves from data drudgery and ensure their teams can take action with confidence, knowing the context and history of every relationship. The Affinity platform, including Affinity CRM, is used by over 2,000 relationship-driven organizations around the world. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors including Menlo Ventures, Advance Venture Partners, 8VC and MassMutual Ventures.

