AM Best Webinar: Cyber Insurance is Broken – How Insurers, Brokers, and Risk Managers Can Work Together to Fix It

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, titled, “Cyber Insurance is Broken – How Insurers, Brokers, and Risk Managers Can Work Together to Fix It,” sponsored by Telos Corporation, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. (EDT). This exclusive webinar will feature an expert panel of speakers moderated by John Weber, a veteran reporter of insurance industry news and a contributor to National Public Radio (NPR).

The panelists are:

Trent Cooksley, co-founder and chief operating officer at Cowbell Cyber;

Rajeev Gupta, co-founder and chief product officer at Cowbell Cyber;

Brian Thornton, president, ProWriters;

Hugh Barrett, vice president technical solutions at Telos and co-inventor of the Xacta cyber risk management and compliance platform; and

Twane Duckworth, managing director, risk management, City of Garland.

Cowbell Cyber is the industry’s first artificial intelligence powered cyber insurance provider. ProWriters is a specialist in supporting brokers and underwriters in cyber insurance and professional and management liability products. Telos is a global cybersecurity technology and solutions provider with 30-years of history working with commercial and government organizations. During this one-hour webinar, the panelists will discuss:

Best practices for underwriting cyber insurance.

The data and artifacts businesses need to qualify for cyber insurance.

Key features that customers should look for in cyber coverage.

How to extend coverage across your information technology (IT) supply chain including, legacy systems, cloud, multi-cloud, edge, hybrid, etc.

“Must haves” for enterprise cybersecurity strategy, planning, testing, monitoring and reporting.

The industry standard controls and frameworks that should be part of an enterprise cybersecurity strategic plan.

Register now: https://www.ambest.com/webinars/TelosCyber/index.html

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing [email protected]. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

