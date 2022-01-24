AM Best Webinar: Systemic Cyber Risk: Is it Insurable?

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, titled, “Systemic Cyber Risk: Is it Insurable?” sponsored by Munich Re, on April 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). Digital transformation is occurring at unprecedented speed. Organizations are building capabilities to respond to this hyper-connected world. These organizations are relying on artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to run their critical, complex infrastructures. In tandem, according to Check Point Research, 2021 saw 50% more cyberattacks per week on corporate networks compared to the previous year.

Insurance and cyber risk experts will examine trends affecting systemic cyber risk and the ways the insurance market can address them, including what is insurable and what may not be sustainable.

Register now: https://www.ambest.com/webinars/SystemicCyberRisk/index.html

Panelists include:

Paul Needle, senior vice president, cyber treaty reinsurance underwriter, Munich Re U.S.;

Catherine Mulligan, global co-head of cyber, Aon’s Reinsurance Solutions; and

James Brogan, vice president, regional underwriting manager-East Coast, Munich Re Specialty Group.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing [email protected]. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

