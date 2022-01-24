Analyst Report: ‘Zeta Leads with a Solution that Simplifies Complex Marketing’

Independent Research firm cites Zeta as a Leader in Email Service Providers report, with highest score in strategy category and highest possible scores in eight criteria

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, announced today that Forrester Research has named it a Leader in their recent report, The Forrester Wave™: Email Service Providers, Q1 2022. Zeta was recognized as a Leader based on its scores across three categories: strategy, current offering, and market presence.

In today’s evolving marketing landscape, sophisticated marketers understand that omnichannel engagement has more personalized email experiences at the core. Brand messaging to consumers remains ubiquitous, effective, and efficient, as demonstrated by email’s continued growth as a primary touchpoint. In 2022, over 333.2 billion emails are forecast to be sent, with industry revenue expected to grow by 13%1. The Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), a modern marketing cloud, is redefining email as an integrated channel within a broader marketing automation platform that delivers better experiences for consumers and generates better results for marketers.

According to the Forrester report, “Zeta’s proprietary data and new modular platform with embedded AI pay off for its vision to “make sophisticated marketing easy’” and “Zeta’s detailed innovation roadmap links planned development to its primary areas of differentiation and includes features to evoke trust.”

“We believe recognition as a Leader in the Forrester report once again validates the depth and breadth of our Zeta Marketing Platform to deliver and solve enterprises most complex marketing challenges,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global. “To us, this underscores our commitment to accelerating our customers digital transformation in the long term while helping them achieve higher return on investment today.”

Forrester’s 24-criteria evaluation of marketing service providers identified the 13 most significant players in market today and researched, analyzed, and scored them to show how each provider measures up and helps B2C marketers select the right one for their needs. Zeta received recognition as a Leader, receiving the highest score in the strategy category and the highest possible scores in eight criteria, including innovation roadmap, market approach, and first-party data resources.

“Modern marketers know that changes in how consumers interact with brands requires new technologies and tools to build greater agility in their infrastructure, and greater sophistication in the delivery of consumer experiences. This is hard. Zeta makes it easier,” said Zeta Global Chief Technology Officer, Christian Monberg. “I am proud that the integrated platform we have built that solves the modern marketer’s most complex problems is recognized again by Forrester. We believe this is a testament to deep investment by Zeta and tireless work from our teams. We remain animated by one north star: achieving better outcomes for our customers as they navigate this complex and ever-changing landscape.”

Additional findings and quotes from the Forrester report include:

“Zeta Global leads with a solution that simplifies complex marketing.”

“Zeta Global’s modern marketing infrastructure and agency services stand out from competitors because of the subtle ways it augments foundational email best practices.”

“…[It] can target message content, tonality, offer sequence, and frequency by consumer need states, intent, and psychographics – not just behaviors.”

“It calculates email’s influence on the business – not just opens and clicks – through the myriad data points it gathers through its proprietary media network.”

Download the full Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022 report here: https://marketing.zetaglobal.com/forrester-wave-2022.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers more efficiently. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/456500/daily-number-of-e-mails-worldwide/

Contacts

Megan Rose



[email protected]