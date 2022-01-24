Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Announces Dividend Distribution Tax Information for 2021

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the “Company,” “we,” and “our”), a leading real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market, today announced tax information regarding its dividend distributions for 2021.

During 2021, the Company distributed dividends totaling $0.48 per share of common stock (CUSIP 03464Y108). The table below provides information on the expected federal income tax characterization for the Company’s common stock dividend distributions paid in 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to confirm that the tax statements they receive from their brokerage firms align with the information reported in this document and to consult with their tax advisors to determine individual tax implications.

Dividend

Distribution

Type

Record Dates

Payable Dates

Total

Distribution

Per Share

Ordinary

Income Per

Share

Qualified

Dividend

Per Share

Return of

Capital Per

Share

Long-Term

Capital

Gains Per

Share

Regular August 23, 2021 August 31, 2021

$

0.12

$

0.08

$

$

0.04

$

Regular November 22, 2021 November 30, 2021

$

0.36

$

0.23

$

$

0.13

$

Total allocated to 2021

$

0.48

$

0.31

$

$

0.17

$

About Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform. Additional information about the Company is available at www.angeloakreit.com.

Contacts

Investors:
[email protected]
855-502-3920

Media:
Bernardo Soriano, Gregory FCA for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.

914-656-3880

[email protected]

Company:
Randy Chrisman, Chief Marketing & Corporate Investor Relations Officer, Angel Oak Capital Advisors

404-953-4969

[email protected]

Related Stories

CORRECTION — Clover’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Demonstrates Durable High Protection and Immune Responses Against Omicron as a Booster

Biofrontera to Showcase Actinic Keratoses and Impetigo Treatments at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Nutra Pharma Expands Manufacturing Capabilities

Verizon puts more tools in place to help protect customers from unwanted spam texts

Paramount Global Utilizes Avid’s Managed Cloud to Transform Video Content Production Operations

SocialBook Launches New One-Click Video Background Remover to Address Creators’ Needs For No-Cost Professional Quality Videos

You may have missed

Biofrontera to Showcase Actinic Keratoses and Impetigo Treatments at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

CORRECTION — Clover’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Demonstrates Durable High Protection and Immune Responses Against Omicron as a Booster

Nutra Pharma Expands Manufacturing Capabilities

Verizon puts more tools in place to help protect customers from unwanted spam texts

Paramount Global Utilizes Avid’s Managed Cloud to Transform Video Content Production Operations

error: Content is protected !!