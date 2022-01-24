Annie Selke Partners with Perigold to Renovate and Redecorate Her Mid-Century Palm Desert Home

Exclusive collaboration draws from Perigold’s vast selection of the most prestigious brands in home

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perigold, the leading destination for access to the design world’s best home brands, today announced an exclusive collaboration with Annie Selke, founder of The Annie Selke Companies, including Pine Cone Hill bedding and Dash & Albert rugs, to transform her mid-century home in Palm Desert, California. Together with Perigold, Selke took her three-bedroom, three-bathroom home down to the studs and then back to life as a light, airy modern escape nestled in the Marrakesh community, a haven of glamorous pink homes designed by Hollywood Regency architect John Elgin Woolfe.

"My latest home renovation was a do-over fantasy coming true, and I was so lucky to call in the Perigold team to collaborate with," noted Selke. "Through their curated selection of furnishings, I was able to transform my home away from home into the fresh, modern space I'd always dreamed of and truly bring my vision to life."





Annie Selke is known for creating beautiful spaces that spark comfort and joy with her playful use of colors and patterns combined with classic designs. For her second home renovation located in the community of the famed Marrakesh Country Club, Selke brought a fresh design perspective to the project, reimagining every room of the home – inside and out – stamped with her signature style. Drawing from Perigold’s extensive collection of designer-trusted brands, the collaboration features furniture from Bernhardt, kitchen and bath fixtures from Brizo, appliances from Café and lighting from FLOS and Visual Comfort.

“Our customers continue to be inspired by Annie’s unique style and design expertise through her selection of handcrafted products, and we couldn’t be more excited to unveil our latest collaboration. It was a pleasure working with Annie and seeing her creative vision unfold as we furnished her second renovation in the Marrakesh community, transforming her mid-century home into a happy desert oasis,” noted Rebecca Ginns, Head of Perigold. “From state-of-the-art appliances and fixtures to the highest-quality furnishings, Annie tapped into Perigold’s expansive selection to create a fresh, modern space that feels like home.”

An esteemed member of the Perigold Design Council, Annie Selke brings her one-of-a-kind products to Perigold customers as well as her expertise in product and design. Discover more about the project, get her design tips, and shop the project on perigold.com.

Perigold is powered by the engine of Wayfair Inc., which includes Wayfair, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main. Follow @perigold on Instagram and Facebook for more access to luxury home inspiration.

About The Annie Selke Companies, including Pine Cone Hill bedding and Dash & Albert rugs:

In 1994, Annie Selke started the bedding business Pine Cone Hill on her dining room table in Richmond, Massachusetts.

More than twenty-five years later, the company employs over 220 staffers (50 of whom are based in India) and maintains a 179,000-square-foot headquarters, built around an 1863 woolen mill that produced uniforms and blankets for Union soldiers during the Civil War. The campus includes extensive warehousing, product design lab, an art and textile archive, a photo studio and the marketing, finance, and customer service teams.

Annie started Dash & Albert, a brand specializing in handmade cotton and wool rugs, in 2004, and the rugs soon made their way onto countless magazine covers and into the Obama White House.

Her rugs and bedding are sold through more than 6,000 fine retailers worldwide, including Garnet Hill, Sundance, and the luxury e-commerce retailer Perigold. In 2016, Annie launched a direct-to-consumer catalog that reaches millions of consumers annually.

Annie holds degrees in Textile Science from the University of Vermont and in Buying and Merchandising from the Fashion Institute of Technology. In 2010, she was named Massachusetts Small Business Person of the Year, and in 2017 she created the luxury inn 33 Main in her hometown, Lenox, Massachusetts offering consumers a brand immersion experience.

About Perigold

Perigold reveals an undiscovered world of luxury design, giving unprecedented access to designer-trusted brands all in one place. Established in 2017, Perigold offers the largest-ever collection of luxury furnishings across every style and every category, indoors and out. With its expertly vetted original designs, unique pieces, access to designers, and free white glove delivery, Perigold empowers both consumers and trade professionals to confidently create extraordinary spaces. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Perigold is part of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) brand portfolio.

